iHuman Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) ("iHuman" or the "Company"), a leading provider of tech-powered, intellectual development products in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenues were RMB242.7 million ( US$38.3 million ), a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.

Gross profit was RMB169.9 million ( US$26.8 million ), a year-over-year increase of 5.4%.

Operating income was RMB11.3 million ( US$1.8 million ), a year-over-year increase of 209.7%.

Adjusted operating income [1] was RMB13.3 million ( US$2.1 million ), a year-over-year increase of 23.8%.

Net income was RMB13.1 million ( US$2.1 million ), a year-over-year increase of 83.6%.

Adjusted net income [1] was RMB15.1 million ( US$2.4 million ), a year-over-year increase of 6.1%.

Average total MAUs [2] reached a record high of 18.39 million, a year-over-year increase of 14.1%.

Dr. Peng Dai, Director and Chief Executive Officer of iHuman, commented, "We kicked off 2022 with another solid quarter as average total MAUs reached a record high of 18.39 million during the period. The robust user growth was driven largely by word-of-mouth referrals which reflects our strong brand recognition and effective user retention strategies. As we continue to progress on achieving our vision of making the child-upbringing experience easier for parents and transforming cognitive development into a fun journey for children, we continued to build upon our market-leading products and technological capabilities and enhanced our portfolio to better assist parents with fun tools to support their kids' well-rounded development. For example, we expanded the content of iHumanpedia with a new dinosaur module, a highly popular theme amongst children. While solidifying our leading position in the domestic market, we have simultaneously increased our efforts in exploring new growth opportunities in international markets to fulfill the increasing demand for high-quality and easily accessible products like ours. Leveraging our extensive industry know-how, market-proven products, and cross-market synergies, we expect that our international business will further broaden our market reach and become a new growth engine going forward."

Ms. Vivien Weiwei Wang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of iHuman, added, "We are pleased with our performance in the first quarter and believe we are off to a good start in 2022. During the quarter, we continued to see robust underlying demand among families for our self-directed and interactive products that engage children in ways that stimulate their natural curiosity for the world and promote healthy and all-around development. We maintained a keen focus on cementing our market-leading position by expanding the product lineup and enhancing our technological capabilities. We have also taken initiatives and further broadened our investments in smart devices in order to better support the needs of children and parents. Looking ahead, we will work diligently to develop new products to keep up with the growing market demand and offer our users a more flexible and holistic experience when they use our products, which we believe will ultimately lead to an increase in their lifetime value. We will strive to continue scaling our business and creating more value for our shareholders."

First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were RMB242.7 million (US$38.3 million), an increase of 7.1% from RMB226.7 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by further user growth and enhanced user engagement.

Average total MAUs for the quarter were 18.39 million, an increase of 14.1% year-over-year from 16.12 million in the same period last year. The number of paying users[3] for the quarter was 1.61 million.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB72.8 million (US$11.5 million), an increase of 11.3% from RMB65.4 million in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in channel costs and payroll-related expenses, which was in line with the Company's revenue expansion.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was RMB169.9 million (US$26.8 million), an increase of 5.4% from RMB161.3 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 70.0%, compared with 71.1% in the same period last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB158.6 million (US$25.0 million), an increase of 0.6% from RMB157.6 million in the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, total operating expenses were RMB156.7 million, an increase of 3.9% from the same period last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB96.6 million (US$15.2 million), an increase of 17.7% from RMB82.1 million in the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, the research and development expenses were RMB95.7 million, an increase of 22.0% from the same period last year, primarily due to a rise in payroll-related expenses and rental expenses as the Company continued to expand its research and development capabilities, and enhance and develop its tech-powered, intellectual development products.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB35.9 million (US$5.7 million), a decrease of 32.2% from RMB52.9 million in the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, the sales and marketing expenses were RMB36.0 million, a decrease of 30.4% from the same period last year, primarily due to an economical and optimized advertising strategy.

General and administrative expenses were RMB26.1 million (US$4.1 million), an increase of 15.5% from RMB22.6 million in the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, the general and administrative expenses were RMB25.0 million, an increase of 21.2% from the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in payroll-related expenses.

Operating Income

Operating income was RMB11.3 million (US$1.8 million), an increase of 209.7% from RMB3.6 million in the same period last year.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted operating income was RMB13.3 million (US$2.1 million), an increase of 23.8% from RMB10.7 million in the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income was RMB13.1 million (US$2.1 million), an increase of 83.6% from RMB7.1 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted net income was RMB15.1 million (US$2.4 million), an increase of 6.1% from RMB14.2 million in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.25 (US$0.04) and RMB0.24 (US$0.04), respectively, compared with RMB0.13 and RMB0.13 in the same period last year. Each ADS represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

Adjusted diluted net income per ADS was RMB0.28 (US$0.04), compared with RMB0.26 in the same period last year.

Deferred Revenue and Customer Advances

Deferred revenue and customer advances were RMB317.9 million (US$50.1 million) as of March 31, 2022, compared with RMB303.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Time Deposits

Cash, cash equivalents and time deposits were RMB794.1 million (US$125.3 million) as of March 31, 2022, compared with RMB855.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

[1] "Adjusted operating income" and "adjusted net income" exclude share-based compensation expenses. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] "Average total MAUs" refers to the monthly average of the sum of the MAUs of each of the Company's apps during a specific period, which is counted based on the number of unique mobile devices through which such app is accessed at least once in a given month, and duplicate access to different apps is not eliminated from the total MAUs calculation. [3] "Paying users" refers to users who paid subscription fees for premium content on any of the Company's apps during a specific period; a user who makes payments across different apps using the same registered account is counted as one paying user, and a user who makes payments for the same app multiple times in the same period is counted as one paying user.

Exchange Rate Information

The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2022, which was RMB6.3393 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

iHuman considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). iHuman defines adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per ADS as operating income, net income and diluted net income per ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses, respectively. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per ADS enable iHuman's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. iHuman believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures iHuman uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about iHuman's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the description of the management's quotations in this announcement contains forward-looking statements. iHuman may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: iHuman's growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to continue to attract and retain users, convert non-paying users into paying users and increase the spending of paying users, the trends in, and size of, the market in which iHuman operates; its expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; its expectations regarding its relationships with business partners; general economic and business conditions; regulatory environment; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in iHuman's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and iHuman does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About iHuman Inc.

iHuman Inc. is a leading provider of tech-powered, intellectual development products in China that is committed to making the child-rearing experience easier for parents and transforming cognitive development into a fun journey for children. Benefiting from a deep legacy that combines over two decades of experience in the parenthood industry, superior original content, advanced high-tech innovation DNA and research & development capabilities with cutting-edge technologies, iHuman empowers parents with tools to make the child-upbringing experience more efficient. iHuman's unique, fun and interactive product offerings stimulate children's natural curiosity and exploration. The Company's comprehensive suite of innovative and high-quality products include self-directed apps, interactive content and smart devices that cover a broad variety of areas to develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading and creativity, and foster their natural interest in traditional Chinese culture. Leveraging advanced technological capabilities, including 3D engines, AI/AR functionality, and big data analysis on children's behavior & psychology, iHuman believes it will continue to provide superior experience that is efficient and relieving for parents, and effective and fun for children, in China and all over the world, through its integrated suite of tech-powered, intellectual development products.

iHuman Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares, ADSs, per share and per ADS data)



December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 855,362

717,908

113,247 Time deposits -

76,178

12,017 Accounts receivable, net 56,132

88,455

13,953 Inventories, net 28,054

24,347

3,841 Amounts due from related parties 2,845

2,969

468 Prepayments and other current assets 72,851

79,628

12,561 Total current assets 1,015,244

989,485

156,087 Non-current assets









Property and equipment, net 12,286

11,662

1,840 Intangible assets, net 27,287

27,673

4,365 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,237

32,759

5,168 Long-term investment -

26,333

4,154 Amounts due from related parties 4,223

3,426

540 Other non-current assets 3,604

2,822

446 Total non-current assets 85,637

104,675

16,513 Total assets 1,100,881

1,094,160

172,600











LIABILITIES









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 30,536

24,805

3,913 Deferred revenue and customer advances 302,980

317,853

50,140 Amounts due to related parties 8,853

17,458

2,754 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 115,895

87,204

13,756 Current operating lease liabilities 24,669

24,636

3,886 Total current liabilities 482,933

471,956

74,449 Non-current liabilities









Non-current operating lease liabilities 9,577

3,788

598 Total non-current liabilities 9,577

3,788

598 Total liabilities 492,510

475,744

75,047 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0001 per share, 700,000,000 Class A shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022; 125,122,382 Class A shares issued and 123,852,667 outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 125,122,382 Class A shares issued and 122,911,712 outstanding as of March 31, 2022; 200,000,000 Class B shares authorized, 144,000,000 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022; 100,000,000 shares (undesignated) authorized, nil shares (undesignated) issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022) 185

185

29 Additional paid-in capital 1,066,052

1,068,012

168,475 Treasury stock (164)

(3,104)

(490) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,677)

(36,770)

(5,800) Accumulated deficit (423,025)

(409,907)

(64,661) Total shareholders' equity 608,371

618,416

97,553 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,100,881

1,094,160

172,600

iHuman Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares, ADSs, per share and per ADS data)



For the three months ended



March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

US$











Revenues 226,658

242,679

38,282 Cost of revenues (65,404)

(72,797)

(11,484)











Gross profit 161,254

169,882

26,798











Operating expenses









Research and development expenses (82,112)

(96,625)

(15,242) Sales and marketing expenses (52,927)

(35,906)

(5,664) General and administrative expenses (22,569)

(26,058)

(4,111) Total operating expenses (157,608)

(158,589)

(25,017) Operating income 3,646

11,293

1,781 Other income, net 3,545

3,347

528 Income before income taxes 7,191

14,640

2,309 Income tax expenses (45)

(1,522)

(240) Net income 7,146

13,118

2,069











Net income per ADS:









- Basic 0.13

0.25

0.04 - Diluted 0.13

0.24

0.04











Weighted average number of ADSs:









- Basic 53,324,476

53,476,316

53,476,316 - Diluted 55,132,687

54,060,837

54,060,837











Total share-based compensation expenses included in:









Cost of revenues 267

64

10 Research and development expenses 3,711

967

153 Sales and marketing expenses 1,177

(88)

(14) General and administrative expenses 1,903

1,014

160





























iHuman Inc. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares, ADSs, per share and per ADS data)



For the three months ended



March 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

US$















Operating income 3,646

11,293

1,781

Share-based compensation expenses 7,058

1,957

309

Adjusted operating income 10,704

13,250

2,090















Net income 7,146

13,118

2,069

Share-based compensation expenses 7,058

1,957

309

Adjusted net income 14,204

15,075

2,378















Diluted net income per ADS 0.13

0.24

0.04

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 0.13

0.04

0.00

Adjusted diluted net income per ADS 0.26

0.28

0.04















Weighted average number of ADSs – diluted 55,132,687

54,060,837

54,060,837

Weighted average number of ADSs – adjusted 55,132,687

54,060,837

54,060,837



