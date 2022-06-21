Foresters Financial announces 4.75 percent UL crediting rate, one of the highest rates industry wide

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the fraternal life insurer that's boldly redefining the life insurance industry through innovation, purpose and wellness, today announced that the non-guaranteed crediting rate on its SMART Universal Life Insurance ("SMART UL") [1] will increase from 4.50 percent to 4.75 percent across new and many in-force certificates. This increase positions SMART UL as offering one of the highest rates in the life insurance industry. [2]

The Independent Order of Foresters Logo (CNW Group/The Independent Order of Foresters) (PRNewswire)

SMART UL combines cost-effective permanent life insurance protection with the potential for tax-deferred cash value accumulation. At 4.75 percent, SMART UL offers stronger cash accumulation potential for savings or retirement planning needs, which may be ideal for members seeking to offset the sudden, rapid rise of inflation.

Foresters Financial US President, Matt Berman, said, "In short order, we shifted from a low interest-rate environment to one defined by inflation that's taking a toll on everyone, including our SMART UL certificate holders. We're pleased to announce this meaningful rate increase to help our members offset the impact of rising prices and contribute to their financial wellbeing and savings."

"For nearly 150 years, Foresters has returned value to its certificate holders and members through innovative member benefits, products, and service offerings that promote a lifetime of wellbeing and align with Foresters fraternal purpose to enrich the lives of hard-working families and their communities. This is the latest example of our commitment to these values by returning equity to those we serve."

Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose

Bringing a better, new normal to everyday North American families, Foresters offers a suite of unique member benefits, and is redefining the conventional life insurance model. Foresters member benefits include the digital wellness app Foresters Go, opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community volunteer grants, document preparation service to create Wills and related documents, Lifelong Learning, and more.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is quietly transforming the life insurance industry across the U.S. and Canada by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. Agents and members alike appreciate the turnkey-decisioned product offerings and end-to-end digitized processes that make it easy to get life insurance without traditional medical exams (Insurability depends on answers to medical and other application questions and underwriting searches and review). State-of-the-art mobile tools help agents deliver tailored plans to prospective and current members. Unique to fraternal life insurers, Foresters offers a suite of member benefits, redefines the conventional life insurance model and brings improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday North American families. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For twenty straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best. [3]

[1] Applies to all SMART UL applications dated on or after September 22, 2018, excluding CA and NY, and in CA and NY, on all SMART UL applications dated on or after May 11, 2019. Rate subject to change. Foresters SMART Universal Life and its riders may not be available or approved in all states and are subject to underwriting approval, limitations, contract terms and conditions, and state variations. Refer to the Foresters SMART Universal Life Insurance contract for your state for these terms and conditions. Foresters SMART Universal Life is filed under the following form numbers listed below, where "XX" represents either "US" or your state's postal abbreviation, as applicable. Foresters SMART Universal Life: ICC18-UL-SMART-US01 or UL-SMART-XX01-2018 or UL-SMART-FL02-2018.

[2] Based on benchmarking against various carriers with a mix of direct competitors and other general carriers in the industry.

[3] The A.M. Best rating assigned on July 29, 2021, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

