Tony Romo Does Father's Day Right with Recipes & Tips from Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

Whether dad's spending the day at home or taking the family on an outdoor adventure, there's something for everyone

DENVER, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former football star Tony Romo has partnered with the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, to bring you the ultimate Father's Day gameplan – a weekend full of delicious beef recipes. Classic Smoked Beef Brisket Romo's go-to dish. Cooking low and slow all day provides plenty of time for family and relaxation and his wife and three little boys all love it, too! Sliced or shredded this recipe is the perfect center piece to a traditional BBQ meal. Kids want burgers? No problem, Brisket is a great burger topper, too.

As a bonus you can transform leftovers into brisket tacos, a brisket BBQ pizza or even Smoked Beef Brisket Benedict the next morning to continue the celebration. This Tony-approved recipe is a staple for any memorable Father's Day gathering.

Instead of firing up the lawn mower early in the morning or finally getting to that home improvement project, get dad to kick back and relax by serving up these BBQ Beef Biscuit Sliders. This recipe pairs Tri-Tip Roast with barbecue sauce, slaw, and savory biscuits making it the ultimate breakfast, brunch, or lunch recipe to prepare dad for any activities the family has planned. If you don't have Tri-Tip, Brisket is another great option for this recipe.

If a weekend adventure is planned, a fishing trip to the lake or a this Foil Packet Beef and Vegetable Meal is an easy crowd pleaser after a day of activity. Using shredded beef or steak that you can prepare ahead of time along with beef sausage and your choice of vegetables, this no-hassle recipe is quick to get on the grill and requires almost no clean up.

For more recipes and inspiration for Father's Day, head to BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

