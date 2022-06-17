Perimeter Solutions Introduces SOLBERG® VERSAGARD™ 1x3 Multipurpose Fluorine-Free Foam Concentrate

New, high-performance, multipurpose concentrate is designed for industrial emergency response to fight Class B and deep-seated Class A fires

CLAYTON, Mo., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives, announced today the launch of SOLBERG® VERSAGARD™ 1x3 Multipurpose Fluorine-Free Foam Concentrate. This is Perimeter Solutions' first 1x3 fluorine-free foam concentrate available on the market, and the newest addition to the SOLBERG VERSAGARD line of fluorine-free firefighting foam concentrates.

SOLBERG VERSAGARD 1x3 is a state-of-the-art alcohol resistant, fluorine-free pseudoplastic foam technology. It is non-persistent, siloxane-free, and contains no intentionally added per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The foam concentrate is designed for extinguishing and securing both Class B (hydrocarbon fuel and polar solvent fuel) and deep-seated Class A Fires. It is ideal for industrial emergency response and is expected to be used extensively at facilities that store crude oil on site.

"The fire safety industry has been seeking non-fluorinated firefighting foams capable of meeting the most demanding emergency response applications. This is exactly what Perimeter Solutions has delivered, with our new SOLBERG VERSAGARD 1x3 Multipurpose Fluorine-Free Foam Concentrate. At Perimeter Solutions, we continually innovate to develop new products that are more environmentally responsible, and that help firefighters in their efforts to protect property and save lives," says Jeff Emery, President of Global Fire Safety at Perimeter Solutions.

SOLBERG VERSAGARD biodegradable and non-persistent fluorine-free foam concentrate is a combination of hydrocarbon surfactants and additives that delivers excellent foaming, vapor sealing, drain time, extinguishment and burnback properties for attacking and securing both shallow and fuel in-depth fires, using fresh, sea or brackish water. It is designed to generate stable foams with high fluidity and slow drainage. It is fully compatible with standard firefighting equipment, including in-line inductors, self-inducting nozzles, fire truck pumps, bladder tanks, pump skids, balanced pressure systems and more.

SOLBERG VERSAGARD enters the market having earned multiple international certifications, including EN-1568:2018, International Marine Organization and LASTFIRE batch testing.

In addition to its excellent foamability and bubble stability, SOLBERG VERSAGARD has excellent wetting ability, making it an effective tool for the extinguishment of Class A fuel fires. SOLBERG VERSAGARD 1x3 maintains viscosity levels similar to the viscosity of traditional 1x3 alcohol-resistant aqueous film-forming foam (AR-AFFF) concentrates, improving its storage, handling and long-term stability.

"This is a game-changing product for the fire safety industry and demonstrates how Perimeter Solutions continues to innovate to develop new solutions that will help advance the fire safety industry," says Javier Castro, General Manager of the EMEA Region for Perimeter Solutions. "Product testing has shown that our 1x3 foam concentrate performs similarly to AR-FFF products that are currently on the market, and several major multinationals oil companies have already signed on to consider SOLBERG VERSAGARD 1x3 in their transition programs to fluorine-free foam concentrates."

For more information on SOLBERG VERSAGARD 1x3, go to www.perimeter-solutions.com. If you're attending INTERSCHUTZ 2022, visit Perimeter Solutions in Stand G49, Hall 13.

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn't offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as 'Trusted Solutions that Save' – because it underscores what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. For more info on how we use our experience, responsibility, and integrity to deliver trusted solutions that help improve firefighting performance, visit: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

