Stretch Zone Reaches Across Maryland with 192nd and 193rd Studio Openings

Leading Stretching Concept Kicks off Countdown to 200 Locations with Expansion in Severna Park and Potomac

POTOMAC, Md., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the world's first and largest practitioner-assisted stretching franchise, announced today the addition of two new studios in Maryland: Potomac, located at 7901 Tuckerman Lane open on June 13, and Severna Park, situated at 550 Governor Ritchie Hwy., opening on June 20.

Stretch Zone Logo (PRNewswire)

With three established locations currently in Maryland, the additional studios come at an impressive time for the brand. Occurring two weeks before its 200th studio opening, Stretch Zone's momentum is continuing to skyrocket. Each studio provides local residents with proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help enhance their quality of life.

"Our model is proven time and time again with the countless success stories of clients' lives being positively changed — it simply cannot be duplicated. Chiropractors and healthcare professionals alike swear by our patented methodology," said Tony Zaccario, CEO at Stretch Zone. "There's a reason why we offer our first stretch free for all clients — once they see the first-hand benefits of Stretch Zone, they are hooked."

Using principles of neuromuscular behavior, each 30-minute practitioner-assisted stretching session at Stretch Zone is designed to improve circulation and create a more ideal resting muscle tone. Whether someone is an athlete or looking to improve their mobility so they can spend quality time with their grandchildren, Stretch Zone is customized to meet everyone's personal needs and goals. Practitioners are nationally accredited through an internally developed training and qualification program to ensure a valuable experience to its clients.

Stretch Zone offers franchisees a full range of programs and accreditations. The Stretch Zone franchise opportunity differentiates itself with a simplistic, franchisee-first business model backed by a science-based, patented stretching system. In 2021, the brand partnered with Drew Brees, who sits on the Board of Directors, which strategically positions Stretch Zone to continue its stature as a leader in the industry.

For more information about the Stretch Zone studios in Severna Park and Potomac, visit www.stretchzone.com/locations/severna-park/ and www.stretchzone.com/locations/potomac/.

About Stretch Zone

Stretch Zone is the leading franchised stretching concept that offers proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help clients achieve enhanced quality of life. It was founded by Jorden Gold in 2004 after seeing the first-hand benefits assisted stretching brought to his grandfather. With a steady cadence of location openings, Stretch Zone is on the Road to 200, a milestone they will hit in late June. The brand has set a goal to reach 300 locations within one year of hitting the 200-location mark. As a pioneer within the health and wellness space, Stretch Zone uses its patented Stretch Zone Stabilization System to aid in increased mobility and muscle function. The system enables clients to accomplish Flex-ability for Life® with processes to train muscles to move with a greater range of motion, allowing for an easier golf swing or comfortable night's rest. Clients are welcomed into Stretch Zone by nationally accredited practitioners, a relaxing atmosphere and secure equipment. For more information about Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com.

SOURCE Stretch Zone