Shentel Expanding its Glo Fiber High-Speed Network to Delaware

Expansion will bring internet speeds up to 2 Gbps to Sussex County, Delaware

EDINBURG, Va., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced plans to build a 100% fiber network in Sussex County, DE. Engineering and network design work are currently underway, and construction will ramp up in early 2023 to deliver an all-fiber choice for high-speed, reliable service to over 21,000 homes and businesses in the County. This will be Glo Fiber's first project in Delaware, continuing their extension of high-quality fiber-based network and services to communities in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"It will be good for the residents and businesses of Sussex County, and other parts of Delaware, to have a selection of broadband vendors for Internet services," said Dwayne Kilgo, Director of Information Technology, Sussex County.

Glo Fiber provides multi-gigabit internet access, streaming TV, and phone service in the Mid-Atlantic region, with optional wall-to-wall Wi-Fi service that allows customers to connect anywhere in their home or business. Using Wi-Fi 6 technology, customers can enjoy faster speeds, higher performance, and better support for multiple devices throughout the home with the assurance of advanced protection and automatic updates.

"Any time we expand to a new state or region it's exciting," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry Affairs and Regulatory. "The County staff at Sussex County have been fantastic to work with and are eager to have a competitive fiber provider come to their area. This expansion will continue to grow the Glo brand in new markets where residents and businesses alike will reap the benefits of having access to our state-of-the-art fiber product."

Using Shentel's 7,600-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber can ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. The company has earned a reputation for providing outstanding local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Glo Fiber offers three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed internet access, streaming TV, and unlimited local and long-distance phone service. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. Glo internet pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes. To check the status of their neighborhood and receive updates, interested residents can pre-register at www.glofiber.com and businesses can pre-register at www.glofiberbusiness.com.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,600 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

