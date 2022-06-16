SCTE® Seeks Nominations for Industry Awards to be Presented in Person at SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2022

Deadline for Nominations for Cable Honorees in Eight Categories is July 1
EXTON, Pa. , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of its members, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, today announced a call for nominations for industry honors in eight categories that will be presented in person at the SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®, this fall in Philadelphia, PA.
"We are thrilled to recognize SCTE members who are 'Creating Infinite Possibilities' by advancing the careers of others through prioritizing innovative learning and development programs," said Robin Fenton, vice president of membership and learning operations, SCTE. "Each year, the SCTE awards shine a spotlight on the excellent work being done in workforce development that is happening throughout the cable telecommunications industry."
SCTE is accepting nominations to recognize distinguished individuals in the following eight categories:
- Excellence in Learning & Development Award - Recognizes the achievements of learning and development professionals within the cable telecommunications community.
- Excellence in Standards Award - Honors a SCTE Standards program participant who has significantly contributed to both the technical standards program and the spirit of cooperation necessary for the success of voluntary standards.
- International Engineering Professional Award - Highlights outstanding technical achievements made by an engineering professional living outside of the United States.
- Innovators Award - Recognizes a company that has introduced a technological service or product that profoundly improves service offerings to customers.
- Member of the Year Award - Recognizes the member who has made the most significant contributions to the Society during the past year.
- Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Award - Recognizes an industry star who is 40-years-old or younger and making significant contributions in the cable industry.
- Hall of Fame - Permanently recognizes active SCTE members who have made extraordinary contributions to the Society and industry.
- Senior Member - Honors members who demonstrated technical competence, participated in the Society and industry affairs, attained a degree of seniority and maintained a high level of professionalism.
Additional details and online nomination forms for each award are linked above. The nomination deadline for all eight awards is July 1, 2022.
This year's awards will be presented in person at the SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®, during the Annual Awards Luncheon which will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Attendee and exhibitor registration for Expo 2022 will open on June 22, 2022.
SCTE is shaping the future of connectivity. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. Learn more at www.scte.org.
SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® is the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and dealmaking within the broadband telecommunications industry. Hosted by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, Expo 2022 will be hosted in Philadelphia, PA, September 19-22 and chaired by industry leaders Comcast President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries. The most compelling technologies that are building the future of cable telecommunications will be on display as we celebrate collaboration and "Creating Infinite Possibilities," the theme for Expo 2022. More information at expo.scte.org.
