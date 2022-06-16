Paul Hastings Expands London PE and M&A Platform With the Addition of Prominent M&A/Private Equity Partner Tom Cartwright

LONDON , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Hastings LLP, a global law firm advising leading financial institutions, asset managers and corporations, announced today that private equity and M&A specialist Tom Cartwright has joined the firm as a partner based in London. He joins from Morgan Lewis and adds firepower to the Firm's fast-growing London office, which has increased revenue by 41% over the last year on the back of strong demand in its Private Equity, Finance, Structured Credit and Securities & Capital Markets practices.

"Tom is an incredibly talented lawyer, with the intellectual capital and reputation that align with our forward-looking culture and brand in London," said Seth Zachary, chairman of Paul Hastings.

"The firm's deep bench and global platform across many practice areas have enabled us to attract the finest talent while delivering superior service to our clients," said Arun Birla, chair of Paul Hastings' London office. "With continued investment in areas of strength including M&A, Private Equity and finance we are poised for continued growth, and we are thrilled to welcome Tom to Paul Hastings."

Cartwright's areas of focus include advising private equity sponsors, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices on private equity investments and M&A transactions. He represents a number of private equity-backed companies and other corporations in the U.K. and internationally.

"Paul Hastings stands out in the market for cross-border transactions and stellar client relationships" said Tom Cartwright. "I am excited to serve clients as part of this elite firm with a global private equity platform and an entrepreneurial spirit that has driven such great results in London."

Paul Hastings' growing global Private Equity and M&A practices represent PE funds including Francisco Partners, Symphony Technology Group, H.I.G Capital, Abry Partners, Oakley Capital, Insight Partners, Providence Equity Partners, and Astorg in London, Paris, Frankfurt, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Hong Kong. The practices have experienced multiple years of growth, advising on more than 500 deals over the past two years, with a value of more than $170 bn. In 2021, the practice advised on numerous billion dollar deals, including Francisco Partners' $4 billion acquisition of Boomi, as well as its $1.45 billion acquisition of the International business segment of CDK Global, Madison Industries' $3.63 billion acquisition of Nortek Air, and Astorg's sale of AutoForm.

The firm has been a magnet for top talent, including an elite 18-partner financial restructuring team led by Kris Hansen and Jayme Goldstein in New York and Los Angeles in April 2022, and a premier team specializing in Projects, Project Finance, and Energy Transition and Infrastructure in May 2022. In London, the firm added lateral partners Max Kirchner, Ted Craig, Adrian Chiodo, Alex Leitch, Jonathan Pickworth, Joanna Dimmock, and Rebecca Copcutt in 2021.

Dedicated to providing intellectual capital and superior execution to the world's leading Wall Street and global investment banks, asset managers and corporations achieve their business and legal goals, Paul Hastings is a premier global finance law firm with elite teams in finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and litigation. We are one of only a handful of law firms ranked across multiple core finance areas including: structured credit, leveraged finance, private credit, capital markets, and real estate finance.

Paul Hastings is ranked as one of the top firms in the world in The American Lawyer's "Premier League" for momentum, profit and prestige amongst firms in the 2022 American Lawyer 100.

