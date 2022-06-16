Newly Discovered Aging Science Goes Mainstream With Qualia Senolytic

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we age, our bodies accumulate aging and worn out cells, called senescent cells, which contribute to many negative aspects of age-related decline.

Qualia Senolytic combines Neurohacker's legendary “complexity science” formulation approach with science-backed ingredients shown to help decrease senescent cells. (PRNewswire)

Inspired by groundbreaking research Qualia Senolytic is a two-day cellular rejuvenation regimen for better aging support

In 2015, the Mayo Clinic and Scripps published groundbreaking research on a class of dietary ingredients which appear to support the body's ability to more readily eliminate senescent cells as we age.*

This class of ingredients became known as "senolytics", whose rough Latin translation is "destroying the old", as in aging cells.

And this month, Neurohacker Collective debuted Qualia Senolytic , the first comprehensive dietary supplement formulated to support the body's capacity for senescent cell elimination.*

"This product is based on the most interesting science of any product we've developed to date." states Neurohacker's Chief Science Officer, Shawn Ramer, PhD.

Ramer worked with Neurohacker's product formulator and naturopathic physician Dr. Gregory Kelly, along with a credentialed assembly of science and medical advisors on Neurohacker's extended R&D team, to arrive at the final formula.

"The capacity for senolytic ingredients to support a better aging process is becoming clear, and their role in supporting senescent cell elimination has captivated our team for years now", states Neurohacker CEO James Schmachtenberger.

"Senolytic ingredients are on the cusp of greater consumer awareness, much like nootropics and the ketogenic diet became better known over the last decade. We're excited to offer a great product on the leading edge of senolytic support becoming an emphasis of supplementation for better aging." *

Senolytic supplementation is fast becoming a recommendation in the integrative health community, as well.

"The ingredients in Qualia Senolytic are the ideal therapeutic amounts for my patients", states MD and integrative medicine author Dr. Hyla Cass. "It's also taken just 2 days a month, which is a recommendation that patients and clients can easily follow through on."*†

Qualia Senolytic became available throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand on June 7th.

Since their founding in 2015, Neurohacker's pioneering research team has put an emphasis on formulations that value ingredient synergy potentials and support of the body's own regulatory capacities to achieve health benefits.

With Qualia Senolytic, they further that reputation with perhaps the most novel form of dietary support for the human aging process on the market today.*

About Neurohacker Collective:

Neurohacker Collective was founded in 2015 with the mission to advance human quality of life by creating best-in-class well-being products. Neurohacker Collective's products are radically different because they employ a unique methodology to research and development based on complex systems science. This scientific approach focuses on supporting the body's ability to self-regulate. The company began with a focus on cognitive products and nootropics with the launch of Qualia Mind and has since developed products to support sleep, longevity, skin, energy, and vision. Learn more about their scientific approach by going to neurohacker.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

†These statements are not intended as general medical advice. Please consult your physician before taking any dietary supplements.

