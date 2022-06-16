National Police Grassroots Organization Releases 2022 Law Enforcement Support Guide

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-police political grassroots organization National Police Support Fund has just released their latest edition of their Law Enforcement Support Guides, which are published every election cycle. This guide is a free resource for all citizens that want to support law and order in America and fight the demonization of law enforcement. The anti-police rhetoric has grown stronger in recent years, and with it an increase in crime and attacks on our police. The 2022 guide urges all citizens to exercise their right to vote this November and to remember all of our men and women in blue as they decide how to cast their votes.

The 2022 Law Enforcement Support Guide webpage reads "What are the biggest issues facing police officers today? We've compiled key issues affecting law enforcement in our 2022 Law Enforcement Support Guide." These issues include qualified immunity, the defund police movement, and the importance of electing strong pro-police leaders.

National Police Support Fund has published a number of voter guides and other free resources for pro-law enforcement citizens since the organization's inception. The National Police Support Fund is committed to promoting the interests and well-being of American police officers within the public policy process through grassroots political action. This grassroots movement is driven by everyday Americans who believe in supporting the rule of law and honoring the police officers who uphold and enforce it everyday.

The digital support guide introduces the importance of the upcoming elections by stating "As a nation, we are faced with more uncertainties than ever before. During times like these, it's important to remember to remain united and appreciate the essential services that allow our country to function. Law enforcement officers protect us and our interests, and it's our responsibility to keep their needs in mind when it comes time to vote in November."

The 2022 Law Enforcement Support Guide was published ahead of another very important election cycle, as many important decisions about law enforcement continue to come up at local, state and national levels. The resource is free to download here:

https://nationalpolicesupportfund.com/2022-law-enforcement-support-guide/

The National Police Support Fund is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

