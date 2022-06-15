Replicant Receives SIIA CODiE Award for Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution

Contact Center Automation leader earns prestigious industry recognition

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicant , the leader in Contact Center Automation, has been named the Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution of 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognizes companies producing the most innovative business technology products around the world.

"Replicant is honored to be recognized by SIIA as the leading native artificial intelligence solution in 2022," said Gadi Shamia , CEO and Co-founder of Replicant. "The CODiE Awards have built a strong reputation as the top peer-recognized program in the business industry and this award serves as incredible market validation for our work as innovators in Contact Center Automation."

Replicant was founded in 2017 to help companies automate their most common customer service calls while empowering agents to focus on more complex and nuanced customer challenges with Contact Center Automation. Replicant's AI platform allows consumers to engage in natural conversations across voice, messaging and other digital channels to resolve their customer support issues, without the wait, 24/7. In 2022, Replicant closed its Series B funding of $78 million, bringing its total funding to more than $110 million.

"Even during these tumultuous times, business application, software, service and product providers continued the industry's long tradition of developing and marketing innovative solutions to meet business needs," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are proud to recognize this year's class of CODiE Award winners. They truly represent the best of the best in a highly-competitive and ever-evolving market."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement June 8 in the metaverse.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Replicant was honored as one of 46 winners across the 45 business technology categories, including seven leadership categories recognizing outstanding companies, individuals and teams.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.

Details about the winners are listed at https://siia.net/codie/business-technology-winners/

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Replicant

As a leader in Contact Center Automation, Replicant helps companies automate their most common customer service calls while empowering agents to focus on more complex and nuanced customer challenges. Replicant's AI platform allows consumers to engage in natural conversations across voice, messaging and other digital channels to resolve their customer support issues, without the wait, 24/7. Replicant scales up or down instantly, can be implemented in weeks and handles millions of customer support interactions a month. For more information, please visit www.replicant.com . Follow Replicant on Twitter @Replicant_AI.

