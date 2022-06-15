RED OXYGEN JOINS TWILIO'S BUILD PROGRAM AS A TECHNOLOGY PARTNER

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oxygen, a leading short message service (SMS) solutions provider, today announces it has been accepted into the Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) Build program as a Silver Level Technology Partner. The program distinguishes independent software vendors (ISV) including companies that are successfully embedding Twilio communications into their platforms or applications. Red Oxygen has been utilizing Twilio within its robust SMS ecosystem since Twilio first began offering SMS solutions in 2014.

"To be named an official Twilio ISV partner after years of use is an exciting step forward," said Tom Sheahan, Red Oxygen CEO. "The fact that Twilio has acknowledged our experience, longevity in the industry and eagerness to innovate is humbling. We have a long history with Twilio in a vendor capacity, and now we'll be partnering with other Twilio partners to build more advanced communications tools and open new avenues of engagement."

Red Oxygen utilizes Twilio's Messaging software for SMS in order to build seamless conversations using trusted, reliable messaging with reliable delivery. Currently, Red Oxygen uses Twilio to send millions of messages every month.

The Twilio Technology program announcement is the second meaningful partnership Red Oxygen has secured so far this year. The company also announced a strategic partnership with Residential Management Systems (RMS) in May. As part of that partnership, Red Oxygen's SMS solutions are now recommended by RMS through its Mercury products, which enable university and college housing and residential staff to deliver revolutionary, customized content to students and housing team.

ABOUT RED OXYGEN

Founded in 2001, Red Oxygen is a leading short message service (SMS) solutions provider. The company enables businesses to send appointment and payment reminders, security codes, emergency alerts and staffing updates easily online, through email or from a spreadsheet. Headquartered in San Francisco and with offices in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, Red Oxygen has worked with some of the world's top brands, including: Lowe's, Allstate, Neiman Marcus, Shell, The University of Chicago, Pfizer and more. Red Oxygen has been trusted to send more than 400 million messages to people in over 50 countries. To learn more about Red Oxygen, visit https://redoxygen.com/ or follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn.

