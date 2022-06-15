meldCX and American Kiosks Take Contactless to the Next Level with Smart Self-Service Kiosks

meldCX and American Kiosks announce close partnership, combining state-of-the-art hardware with smart technology and reliable field services

Partnership will create new opportunities across the connected ecosystem, fueling innovation and accelerating IoT adoption across North America

ATLANTA and LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- meldCX, a global technology company focusing on cutting-edge AI and IoT solutions for enterprise customers, announces today it is partnering with American Kiosks, a Colorado-based self-service kiosk manufacturer simplifying the process of deploying self-service kiosks equipped with smart technologies for North American business.

This partnership brings together meldCX's powerful software stack, American Kiosks' quality made-in-USA hardware, and reliable field services to provide businesses with an end-to-end managed system.

By working with meldCX and American Kiosks, businesses can reap the following benefits.

Hardware:

Ready-made or custom kiosks that are proudly made in the USA , not impacted by pandemic supply chain shortage

Over 35 years of self-service experience, industry knowledge, and UL expertise from an engineering background

2-minutes service replacement times with modular replacement components

Hassle-free managed services to help achieve optimal uptime through worldwide in-field experts

Software Platform:

Increased ROI through remote application, device management software and smart IOT hub by meldCX that supports multi-OS

AI tools and models to provide premium customer experience and automation for kiosk operators

More than 1000+ out-of-the-box integrations built for IoT and kiosk environments

Seamless connection with peripheral devices such as payment systems and card readers

meldCX and American Kiosks power contactless and virtualized concierge for various verticals worldwide. Features of these kiosks include: AI based check-in, identity verification, object recognition, secure payments, and other operational efficiencies to improve the customer experience.

Eric Nebola, President of American Kiosks, says, "With self-service technology taking over markets across the board, we have seen struggles with staffing. When a kiosk can take on common tasks this gives staff time to focus on providing an excellent, more personalized customer experience."

Stephen Borg, CEO and Co-Founder of meldCX, adds, "Integrating self-service with intuitive AI technologies into everyday processes, such as checking into hotels and creating a virtualized concierge for tailored retail experiences, creates a memorable experience for customers through intentional interactions, rather than taking away from the human to human connection."

meldCX and American Kiosks will be at HITEC (Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference) in Orlando, Florida, from the 27th - 30th June, showcasing the smart concierge kiosk. Stop by booth #2237 to see the technology at play!

If you aren't attending, please still reach out to marketing@meldcx.com or +612-306-6470 for a free consultation with their engineering teams.

About meldCX ( www.meldcx.com )

meldCX's mission is to empower businesses and individuals to create premier customer experiences through AI and intelligent edge technologies. Market leaders need applications that make customer and employee experiences more interesting and fulfilling — meldCX technology delivers the building blocks for their success. meldCX is also a Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution, partnering with some of the biggest names in tech. meldCX is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with teams in Sydney, Philippines, USA, and UK (EMEA).

About American Kiosks ( www.americankiosks.com )

American Kiosks is a self-service division of Cole Kepro International headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, offering a number of ready-to-go products which can help lower costs and reduce lead-times. They are experts in self-service and engineering with over 35 years in the field. The team at American Kiosks is committed to providing the highest quality products, services, and experiences for your current projects and future visions.

