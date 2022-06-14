We are very pleased to announce the unveiling of our exciting new product, TTII CRYSTAL BRIGHT INFILL

We are very pleased to announce the unveiling of our exciting new product, TTII CRYSTAL BRIGHT INFILL

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Our CRYSTAL BRIGHT INFILL is a color coated sand infill featuring an antimicrobial option in the non-microplastic coating. It is readily available from 6 strategically located plants in North America - Oroville CA, Hesperia CA, Glendale AZ, Cleburne TX, Thompson, OH and Kentwood, LA. More distribution points to save you in ever-increasing freight costs. Extensive heavy metals and leachate testing shows our non-microplastic coating is safe for the public, our pets and the environment. CRYSTAL BRIGHT INFILL is also Prop 65 Compliant.

Target Technologies International Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Target Technologies Internationa) (PRNewswire)

John B. Giraud, Managing Director of Target Technologies is extremely pleased to have Silica Products and RW Sidley as partners in this exciting endeavor. "We are honored to be the exclusive distributor of this product. It is backed by safety, durability and reliability. Silica Products and RW Sidley are the producers and manufacturers of the product assuring a steady source of material and assured quality standards in production."

TTII CRYSTAL BRIGHT INFILL meets and exceeds all expectations of the synthetic turf industries.

Chris Van Veldhuizen of Silica Products and Rob Sidley of RW Sidley are both thrilled with this venture. "Not only are we enthusiastic partnering with this group but we are proud to offer an exceptional new option to the industry" states Chris. Rob adds "CRYSTAL BRIGHT INFILL meets and exceeds all the expectations that the synthetic turf industries expect from an infill".

TTII CRYSTAL BRIGHT comes in Vivid Green or Clear Coat and it comes in a variety of gradations to suit specific needs. Packaging is available in bulk, 3000 lb. bulk bags and in 50 lb. bags to service sports fields, parks and recreation, commercial and residential markets.

For more information visit www.TTIIOnline.com.

Contact us or 1.888.887.7373 or 604.421.3620 or through the website.

A member of the QUIKRETE™ Group of Companies, Target Technologies International Inc. is a leading supplier of environmentally friendly products, services and logistics solutions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Target Technologies International Inc.