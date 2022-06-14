Sigmoid enables significant cost reduction on Google Cloud Platform for Reckitt

Sigmoid develops an end to end Google Cloud monitoring and optimization solution to reduce infrastructure cost by 2.1x while improving performance.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigmoid , a leading data engineering and AI solutions firm, partnered with Reckitt a multinational consumer goods company, in successfully concluding a global cloud optimization initiative. This engagement helped Reckitt to improve their data infrastructure on the cloud and enable analytics solutions across marketing and supply chain.

With increasing data volumes and multiple business teams relying on access to high quality data, enhancing cloud performance was a strategic imperative for Reckitt. Unplanned spikes in cloud cost and the inability to predict monthly expenses necessitated the development of a solution that would provide 100% visibility of cloud usage at a granular level and ensure continued cost efficiency.

"To have a clear view on cloud usage and continuity of key analytics initiatives, we partnered with Sigmoid. Their expertise in optimizing data infrastructure on multiple cloud platforms helped us leverage the best practices in monitoring, guard railing and optimization which brought down our cloud costs by more than 50% for all BAU projects in GCP", said Thomson Iruthayaraj, Global Lead Data Strategy and Operations - IT at Reckitt .

Sigmoid's cloud optimization solutions and custom dashboards helped Reckitt gain visibility of estimated costs for planned projects and alerts for any fluctuations or anomalies in billing patterns. Reckitt also achieved improvement in query performance by 97% and cost saving by 54%.

"We are happy to work with Reckitt in their cloud enablement and optimization. Our association with leading cloud service providers combined with our experience in data management enabled us to develop a highly cost efficient solution with real time monitoring and notification system that drives business critical use cases for Reckitt", said Mayur Rustagi , Sigmoid's CTO and Co-Founder.

With Reckitt operating a multi-cloud infrastructure, the engagement with Sigmoid has paved the way to further optimize cloud costs, reduce time to insights and deploy enterprise wide best practices to derive the maximum benefit from data residing on the cloud.

About Sigmoid

Sigmoid combines data engineering and AI consulting to help enterprises gain competitive advantage through effective data-driven decision making. Some of the world's largest data producers are engaging with Sigmoid to solve complex business problems. Sigmoid brings deep expertise in data engineering, marketing analytics, artificial intelligence, and DataOps.

