LEXUS X 100 THIEVES CUSTOMIZED VEHICLE FEATURES FIRST DESIGN GENERATED BY CHAMPIONSHIP GAMEPLAY

PLANO, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the summer of 2021, 100 Thieves cemented their place in esports history with a championship title three years in the making. As 100 Thieves' luxury automotive partner, Lexus created a customized NX to commemorate their victory. The THIEVES NX, unveiled in a new video yesterday, features the first generative artwork leveraging championship gameplay data.

The CHAMPION PRINT on the THIEVES NX will be familiar to 100 Thieves fans, as it mirrors their signature geo-print, yet Lexus' version gives it an entirely new spin. The CHAMPION PRINT is more than just a tribute to the team's victory; it's a map of how they got there.

To create a graphic representation of 100 Thieves' championship win, Lexus input the raw player data into a generative design tool created especially for the project. Player actions and movements from the team's 11 winning playoff matches are represented by lines, nodes and curves. Each win is outlined in reflective red ink and etched with a designated top player name.

"We felt the best way to commemorate our partner's tremendous championship win was to build a one-of-a-kind THIEVES NX which was inspired by the team's winning journey," said Vinay Shahani, vice president of Lexus marketing. "The intuitive and tech-forward features of the Lexus NX make it the perfect canvas and co-conspirator for this type of creative venture."

The THIEVES NX, a 2022 NX 350 F SPORT Handling AWD, is customized with 100 Thieves-themed embossed headrests, floor and cargo mats, puddle lamps, door sills and ambient illumination. Its connected and technology upgrades include Lexus Interface with available 14-inch touchscreen display; available Intuitive Parking Assist with Automatic Braking; and Drive Connect trial with Cloud Navigation, including Google points-of-interest (POI) data, Intelligent Assistant, including Hey Lexus and Destination Assist.

"I can't think of a more fitting way to celebrate our championship win than our own exclusive Lexus NX," said Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, founder and CEO of 100 Thieves. "We can't wait to drive the THIEVES NX around L.A. and show it off to our fans at events."

Redesigned from the inside out, the all-new 2022 Lexus NX ushers in Lexus' next chapter, with bold design, connected-driving feel, intuitive technology, electrification and unmatched craftsmanship. For more information on the all-new 2022 Lexus NX, visit www.lexus.com/nx.

