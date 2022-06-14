ILLUMINATION'S MINIONS TAKE OVER HOLLYWOOD TO CELEBRATE THE RELEASE OF "MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU"

BEGINNING FRIDAY, JUNE 24, HOLLYWOOD BECOMES "MINIONWOOD" FOR THE ENTIRE WEEKEND!

EVENTS INCLUDE: THE WORLD FAN PREMIERE OF MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU, A HAND-AND-FOOT CEREMONY AT THE LEGENDARY TCL CHINESE THEATRE, A POP-UP "DESPICABLE DISCS" RECORD STORE, A MINIONS SKATE EXPERIENCE FEATURING A DJ SET BY RZA AND MUCH MORE!

On Friday, June 24, the Minions will have their hands and feet immortalized in cement at the Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Blvd., with franchise star Steve Carell and Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri in attendance.

Friday evening, Milk Studios Los Angeles will host celebrity guests and their families for The Skate Experience in Minionwood.

On Saturday, the World Fan Premiere of Minions: The Rise of Gru will take place at the Chinese Theatre, followed by a guest reception at Ovation Hollywood featuring a Minions-themed arcade and activities.

"Despicable Discs," the pop-up record store, will allow fans to buy albums from artists featured on the film's '70s-era soundtrack at 1970s prices!

All weekend, fans can enjoy Minions photo opportunities and activities under the famous Ovation Hollywood Arch at Hollywood Blvd. and Highland Ave.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumination's Minions are taking over Hollywood to celebrate the July 1 release of the new chapter from the biggest animated global franchise in history, Minions: The Rise of Gru. Beginning Friday, June 24, Hollywood becomes "Minionwood" for the entire weekend, with multiple events and activities for Minions fans of all ages.

Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru tells the origin story of how the world's greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema's most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled. Set in 1970s suburbia, when future supervillain Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy, the film features more spectacular action than any film in Illumination history and is packed with the franchise's signature subversive humor. Minions: The Rise of Gru stars a thrilling new cast and features a killer '70s soundtrack courtesy of legendary Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff.

On Friday, June 24, at 11 a.m., the Minions' hands and feet, represented by Minion Bob, will be immortalized in cement at an official ceremony at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Blvd. The ceremony will be attended by Oscar® nominee Steve Carell, who has voiced the character of Gru in every Minions and Despicable Me film, and by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.

On Friday evening starting at 6 p.m., Milk Studios Los Angeles will be transformed into the The Skate Experience in Minionwood, an invitation-only event. Celebrities and their families, media and creators will attend a special roller-skating event featuring a DJ set by Rise of Gru co-star RZA.

On Saturday, June 25 at 11 a.m., the Minions take over Ovation Hollywood, the premiere entertainment complex in the heart of Hollywood at Hollywood Blvd. and Highland Ave., with the unveiling of "Despicable Discs," a pop-up record store designed and created for the event. "Despicable Discs" is a fully immersive 1970s record store where guests who pre-register will be able to buy a record from artists on the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack at 1970s prices, which is only $5! The vibrant, Minions-themed store features two secret rooms that house immersive photo spaces and a listening station, complete with Minion-ized artwork straight from the '70's musical era. "Despicable Discs" will be open all weekend, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at www.despicablediscs.com beginning Thursday, June 16 at 12 noon pacific.

Then, on Saturday afternoon is the World Fan Premiere of Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Starting with red-carpet arrivals at 12 noon, the film will premiere in four theaters simultaneously at 1 p.m. The four screenings will take place at the Chinese Theatre itself, plus in three theaters at the TCL Chinese 6. The invitation-only, pre-premiere reception at Ovation Hollywood will include a Minions-themed arcade and a host of mischievous activities. Following the Worldwide Fan Premiere, all premiere attendees can attend a post-premiere reception in the arcade as well.

On Sunday, the Minions-themed arcade will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and, throughout the weekend, the famous Ovation Hollywood Arch and courtyard will feature fun Minions activities, photo opportunities and more!

A high-resolution JPG of the Minionwood logo can be downloaded from the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/imwlgnzu13w25ui/AAAy0NEIAM4WKz95Wku4Od56a?dl=0

About Minions: The Rise of Gru

This summer, from the biggest global animated franchise in history, comes the origin story of how the world's greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema's most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement.

It's not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.

When the infamous supervillain supergroup, the Vicious 6, oust their leader—legendary martial arts fighter Wild Knuckles (Oscar® winner Alan Arkin)—Gru, their most devoted fanboy, interviews to become their newest member. The Vicious 6 is not impressed by the diminutive, wannabe villain, but then Gru outsmarts (and enrages) them, and he suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

Featuring more spectacular action than any film in Illumination history and packed with the franchise's signature subversive humor, Minions: The Rise of Gru stars a thrilling new cast, including, the Vicious 6: Taraji P. Henson as cool and confident leader Belle Bottom, whose chain belt doubles as a lethal disco-ball mace; Jean-Claude Van Damme as the nihilistic Jean Clawed, who's armed (literally) with a giant robotic claw; Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, whose traditional nun's habit hides her deadly nun-chucks; Dolph Lundgren as Swedish roller-skate champion Svengeance, who dispenses his enemies with spin kicks from his spiked skates; and Danny Trejo as Stronghold, whose giant iron hands are both a menace to others and a burden to him.

The film also stars Russell Brand as Young Dr. Nefario, an aspiring mad scientist, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, an acupuncturist with mad kung fu skills, and Oscar® winner Julie Andrews as Gru's maddeningly self-absorbed mom.

Steered by the franchise's original creators, Minions: The Rise of Gru is produced by visionary Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud. The film is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions), co-directed by Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films), and features the iconic voice of Pierre Coffin as the Minions and a killer '70s soundtrack courtesy of legendary Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff.

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Academy Award® nominee Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me, the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history. The company's releases include two of the top 10 animated films of all time, and its iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have grossed more than $6.4 billion worldwide.

Illumination, which has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures, is the creator of the world of Despicable Me. The franchise includes Minions, the fourth-highest-grossing animated film of all time and the most profitable film in Universal's history, as well as the Academy Award®- nominated Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 3, which made more than $1 billion at the global box office.

Illumination has launched two additional original franchises that have captivated audiences worldwide. The first Secret Life of Pets film achieved the best opening for an original movie, animated or otherwise, in U.S. history, and the studio followed that success in 2019 with The Secret Life of Pets 2. Illumination's smash hit, Sing, has now became the studio's latest global franchise with Sing 2 in December 2021. In addition, Illumination's Dr. Seuss's The Grinch continues to hold the record for the biggest opening weekend of any Christmas-themed movie in history. Illumination's upcoming films include Minions: The Rise of Gru on July 1, 2022 and a new Super Mario Bros. film in April 2023.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

