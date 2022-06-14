HOMES & VILLAS BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL LANDS IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

Highly-curated offering from Homes & Villas by Marriott International brings guests an expansive portfolio of premium and luxury homes across beach and urban areas

BETHESDA, Md., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homes & Villas by Marriott International, the Marriott Bonvoy travel program's curated and growing collection of premium and luxury whole home rentals around the world, today announced its launch in Australia and New Zealand – marking the platform's entrance in Asia Pacific. The expansion into these new markets adds over 350 premium and luxury homes to the platform in prime leisure destinations, including Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Orange in Australia, and Auckland and Queenstown in New Zealand – just to name a few.

Queenstown, New Zealand (PRNewswire)

With Australia's interstate and international borders now open, and with New Zealand's borders soon to follow, Homes & Villas by Marriott International is well-positioned to meet the increasing demands from both domestic and overseas travellers for larger groups stays to experience the joy of reconnecting over travel, together. These unique homes provide members of Marriott's award-winning travel program, Marriott Bonvoy, with more options when they travel as a complement to Marriott International's 29 hotels across 13 different brands in Australia and New Zealand. Several of the homes feature balconies, pools, gourmet kitchens and large entertaining areas that make them the ideal place for gatherings.

Homes & Villas by Marriott International was launched in May 2019 to provide Marriott Bonvoy members with more options when they travel, backed by Marriott International's 90+ years of expertise in delivering exceptional hospitality experiences. Every home listed on the platform is professionally-managed and selected to ensure it meets the high product and service standards that guests expect of Marriott International in design, cleanliness, safety, reliability and high-end amenities. It is also the only home rental platform to participate in the Marriott Bonvoy travel program, allowing its 164 million+ members to earn and redeem points for all stays.

"Private home rental offerings are tremendously popular right now as travellers look for ways to re-connect with loved ones, as well as to continue to balance remote work, school, and leisure. We are thrilled to be bringing Homes & Villas by Marriott International to Australia and New Zealand, providing our guests with a curated selection of the best premium and luxury homes in the market. These homes provide the space and amenities expected from a luxury experience and the backing of a trusted travel company," said Jennifer Hsieh, Vice President, Homes & Villas by Marriott International.

Marriott International works meticulously with selected professional property management groups to craft the ultimate experience - from beachside villas to city penthouses. Making travel even easier, Homes & Villas also offers pet-friendly accommodation enabling guests to enjoy a getaway with their furry companion by their side. Every stay is managed by a specialist property manager and offers 24/7 support for any customer assistance needed during the getaway.

From luxurious countryside houses in vineyards, sprawling houses and magnificent lakeview villas, as well as buzzing city apartments and penthouses, guests will have access to a range of different options in the unique collection of private homes in Australia and New Zealand.

Marriott Bonvoy members who book any of Homes & Villas by Marriott International's 65,000+ private home rentals worldwide for 5+nights between 13 June 2022 and 22 June 2022, and complete their stay with check-out on or before December 31, 2022, will earn 2X points, plus a Free Night Award valid for a future stay at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.

For more information, please visit www.homesandvillasbymarriott.com

About Homes & Villas by Marriott International

Launched in May 2019, Homes & Villas by Marriott International is a curated and growing collection of 65,000+ premium and luxury whole home rentals located in 700+ prime destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean and Latin America. Leveraging Marriott International's decades of delivering exceptional hospitality experience, each home is professionally managed and meets the company's design, cleanliness, safety and amenity standards. It is also the only home rental offering to participate in the award-winning travel program Marriott Bonvoy, enabling members to earn and redeem points for all stays. Connect with @HomesandVillasbyMarriott on Instagram and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.