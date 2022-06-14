BNY Mellon's Pershing Reimagines Future of Financial Advice with Bigger, Bolder Experiences for Next Generation Leadership and Talent at INSITE

GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon's Pershing ("Pershing") celebrates the bright future of financial advice this week at their flagship INSITE conference, together with business leaders, industry advocates and next generation talent. An action-packed agenda will serve up interactive networking, workshops and a dedicated recruiting session with leading wealth management and advisory firms.

"The next generation of talent has the power to reshape our industry," said Ben Harrison, Co-Head, Wealth Solutions, BNY Mellon's Pershing. "The support of today's leadership is key to driving future progress. Pershing is committed to empowering potential through education, community connection and professional opportunities for students and current professionals to expand and grow."

Highlights will include:

INSITE Student Experience, designed to connect the next generation of financial services professionals with learning and career opportunities, will double in size this year to include more than 60 university students. Participants were nominated by faculty leaders from 12 of the nation's leading CFP-certified universities and colleges. Over 100 students have participated in the program to-date, and have benefitted from access to leaders at wealth management firms, industry organizations and influencers, including The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning and The Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP).

Diverse Leadership Community will reunite at INSITE for open, game-changing conversations, workshops and networking driven by Pershing's:

"Tomorrow's financial services leaders need to see and experience future opportunities today," said Maura Creekmore, Co-Head, Wealth Solutions, BNY Mellon's Pershing. "Exposure to the multitude of career paths within financial services is the best way to connect talent with opportunity. We are proud to lead the way as an advocate, and open minds and doors for the next generation."

