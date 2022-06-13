Be Nimble Foundation Announces Black Innovation Week 2022

Second-annual celebration of Black excellence includes Pardi Way Art & Culture Street Fest, Pitch Pardi pitch competition and Garden Pardi fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Be Nimble Foundation , a 501(c)(3) social enterprise creating fully diverse and inclusive tech ecosystems, announces its second annual Black Innovation Week presented by Newfields and powered by Fifth Third Bank and OneAmerica. Black Innovation Week highlights and honors Indianapolis's many leaders and trailblazers in Black tech, culture and the arts. Kicking off Monday, June 13, with public events Wednesday through Saturday, the event includes the organization's popular Garden Pardi fundraiser celebrating Black futures on Saturday, June 18.

"Recent grants we've received are going to be game changers in terms of building access and opportunity. They're really going to help us amplify our work in increasing Black and Brown representation in tech," said Jeff Williams, co-founder of Be Nimble Foundation. "That's what Black Innovation Week is all about. Reflecting on our past success and celebrating our future accomplishments. There's so much more to come."

Black Innovation Week, which features networking opportunities, panel discussions, celebration, fundraisers and more, is made possible by generous sponsors including Newfields, Microsoft, Google, Fifth Third Bank and 53 Ideas, OneAmerica, Old National Bank, KAR Global, Cummins, Morgan Stanley, High Alpha, Allos Ventures and Sixty8 Capital. Event highlights include:

Brand Pop Up Event (Wednesday, June 15): Be Nimble is on a mission to scale the next large Black product brand of out of the Midwest in the spirit of Madam CJ Walker. Come mix, party, shop and learn from experts in the digital and retail product space. We are the culture and we push product concepts and branding forward. We want to shine a light and elevate the current brands on the horizon who are on the brink of scaling, too!

Pitch Pardi and "Reverse" Job Fair (Thursday, June 16): Taking place from 4pm to 8pm at the High Alpha offices (830 Massachusetts Ave., Suite 1500, Floor 4), Black Innovation Week's Pitch Pardi will showcase six Black-led startups pitching their ideas. Each receive $5,000, and one will receive an additional $5,000 as a "people's choice" award winner — a total of $35,000 in prizes. During the pitch competition, local employers will show "commercials" touting their workplace culture, and during the mixer following the presentations, attendees are encouraged to network with these employers in a "reverse" job fair. Winners of the pitch competition will be announced at Garden Pardi on Saturday, June 18 at Newfields.

Pardi Way Street Fest (Friday, June 17): In collaboration with 7House, Pardi Way Street Fest celebrates all things Black culture & art, this year in an exciting new outdoor venue, "The Park" at The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center (705 N Illinois) from 6pm to 10pm. The event will put Black artists in the spotlight to showcase their amazing, and often overlooked work. The art will then be moved to the Newfields Deer Pavillion & Community Gallery to be showcased during Garden Pardi. Tickets are available for $25 at pardiwaystreetfest.com .

Garden Pardi (Saturday, June 18): Black Innovation Week reaches a finale with Garden Pardi presented by Newfields. A Black business pop-up shop with Black vendors, signature cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and a night to remember. Garden Pardi is a celebration of Black excellence in all in all facets — entrepreneurship, art, culture, innovation and more. To learn more visit gardenpardi.com .

"Newfields is humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to partner with the Be Nimble Foundation to host the Garden Pardi in The Garden at Newfields. We are unwavering in our commitment to actively work to ensure Newfields is a place where everyone can see and experience Newfields as a place for them," said Darrianne Christian, Newfields Board of Trustees Chairwoman. "We look forward to supporting the Be Nimble Foundation in its mission along with executing on our own, to enrich lives through exceptional experiences with art and nature. The opportunities Be Nimble has provided, and continues to work towards, for the Black & Brown community are unparalleled, and I look forward to continuing our journey with them as a valued partner."

To learn more about Be Nimble Foundation and Black Innovation Week events, including Garden Pardi, visit benimbleco.com .

About Be Nimble Foundation

Be Nimble Foundation is a 501(c)(3) social enterprise taking a qualitative and quantitative approach to creating fully diverse and inclusive tech ecosystems. Our career training and placement programs up-skill unemployed, under-employed, and career-transitioners who are interested in careers in the tech industry. Our entrepreneurship programs support Black and Latinx tech start-up founders to get them the resources, support and funding they need to build high-growth, high-scale tech companies. To learn more about the Be Nimble Foundation, visit benimbleco.com .

