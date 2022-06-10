U.S. Employees Returning to the Office are 'Greener' Than When They Left at the Start of the Pandemic, Essity Survey Finds

Amid a heightened war for talent, employees say they want employers to make eco-friendly practices a priority, according to new research by the global hygiene and health leader

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. employees have high expectations for green office spaces and expect more eco-friendly practices from their employers, according to new research released today by global hygiene and health company, Essity. The company recently conducted a survey of employees who have returned to the office at least part-time and found that the vast majority of employees (75%) say they want a more environmentally-friendly office.

The research also found that those surveyed have become markedly 'greener' than before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Just over half of employees working from an office (51%) say they became more eco-conscious while working from home during lockdown periods. Another 46% say they feel more aware of how 'green' their workplace is then when they worked in the pre-pandemic office. In fact, more than half (58%) feel their office is 'shamefully eco-unfriendly', with one-third (34%) believing the introduction of eco-friendly practices within their workplace is usually an afterthought.

"Working from home and in their personal spaces during the pandemic increased employees' attention on what it takes to create environmentally friendly workplaces and employers should take note – especially those looking to retain and attract talent in this market," said Don Lewis, President of Essity's Professional Hygiene business. "Our research shows that as many as four in ten employees prioritize companies based on their sustainability reputation and actions when looking for a new job. Increasing eco-friendly priorities in the workplace and empowering employees can create a greener office while helping drive employee engagement."

The Essity survey found that a majority of employees working in the office (71%) feel it is essentially the employees themselves who are leading the charge to make sustainable changes in the workplace rather than management. Over half of employees (51%) believe their employers need to better communicate the ways they intend to address sustainability in the workplace. On top of that, 56% think their employees could be doing more to turn their office into an 'eco-friendly' place.

When asked who should be responsible, reactions were mixed. Roughly a third of survey respondents pointed to employers (32%), and nearly as many (28%) pointed to employees or a 50/50 shared responsibility between both employers and employees (27%), representing an opportunity for companies to get their employees involved.

"As employers continue to struggle to attract and retain talent, they ought to consider how they can appeal to their workers," said Amy Bellcourt, Vice President of Communications, Professional Hygiene, Essity North America. "Our survey found that sustainability is often overlooked. Amid the pressure to deliver workplace flexibility, competitive salaries and benefits, and in-office perks, employers often disregard the importance of sustainability in the workplace – and their employees are noticing. Creating a more sustainable workplace leads to better outcomes, for your employee base and our planet."

As sustainability becomes a top priority for employees, employers can implement and communicate simple, eco-friendly changes around their offices to meet 'greener' employee expectations

Tork®, the Professional Hygiene brand from Essity, is the global leader in workplace hygiene. Tork solutions can help employers reassure employees that both their hygiene needs and sustainability expectations are being met in a way that is visible to employees. With award-winning Tork products and expert guidance, employees can improve their business performance – and sustainability communications – through sustainable hygiene management.

Consider bolstering office recycling and re-use initiatives - In North America , the majority of the Tork hygiene products are made from 100% recycled paper and corrugate and are certified compostable. Consider offering compost bins for used paper towels and napkin collection and signage to further show your staff and guests that you are taking extra sustainability efforts with responsible end of life and re-use of these valuable resources.





Look into eco-friendly product options - For example, consider Tork hand hygiene solutions in the restroom. Tork Clarity Foam Soap is made with 99% of ingredients from natural origin and is readily biodegradable. 1 This foam soap, paired with Tork Skincare Dispensers, can help reduce consumption by up to 50%, helping companies meet growing hygiene demands while controlling consumption and working towards sustainability goals.





Upgrade your facility with digital solutions that deliver improved hygiene and sustainability - Data-driven solutions, like Tork Vision Cleaning, use people counters and connected dispensers to give cleaning teams access to real-time data, helping to reduce product waste by ensuring that paper towel, toilet tissue and soap dispensers are not refilled too early. With Tork Vision Cleaning, facility managers do not have to choose between sustainability and efficiency; they can achieve both.

Survey methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by OnePoll on behalf of Essity from March 3 - 16, 2022 among 2,000 US office workers who have returned to the office at least some of the time.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2021 amounted to approximately $13 billion. The company's headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Philadelphia is Essity's Professional Hygiene headquarters. In addition to Pennsylvania, Essity has U.S. operations in Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. In Canada, Essity has operations in Drummondville, Quebec and Oakville, Ontario. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at www.essityUSA.com.

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in more than 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit Torkusa.com.

1 Proven by third party lab test according to OECD301B

