Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Energy Transfer LP (ET) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Energy Transfer LP ("Energy Transfer" or the "Company") (NYSE: ET) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Energy Transfer securities between April 13, 2017 and December 20, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Energy Transfer had inadequate internal controls and procedures to prevent contractors from engaging in illegal conduct with regards to drilling activities, and/or failed to properly mitigate known issues related to such controls and procedures; (2) Energy Transfer, through its subsidiary Rover Pipeline, LLC ("Rover"), hired a third-party contractor to conduct Horizontal Directional Drilling Activities ("HDD") for the Rover Pipeline Project (the "Project"), whose conduct of adding illegal additives in the drilling mud caused severe pollution near the Tuscarawas River when a large inadvertent release took place on April 13, 2017 (the "April 13 Release"); and (3) Energy Transfer continually downplayed its potential civil liabilities when the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") was actively investigating Energy Transfer's wrongdoing related to the April 13 Release and consistently provided it with updated information about FERC's findings on this matter. The complaint adds that these issues were foreseeably likely to subject Energy Transfer to increased governmental scrutiny and enforcement, as well as increased reputational and financial harm, and would also materially impact Energy Transfer's financial results.

