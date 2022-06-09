FiberSense Board of Directors Adds International IT Infrastructure Experience with Chris Sharp Joining as Co-Chair

BOULDER, Colo., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly expanding infrastructure sensing and monitoring company, Fiber Sense Limited (FiberSense), today announced the appointment of Chris Sharp, Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) Chief Technology Officer (CTO), as a Non-Executive Director. Chris will join existing Chairman Bevan Slattery as Co-Chair.

Sharp, having led technology teams across two of the largest data center operators in the world, brings an extensive background in championing the development of new technology strategies and applying them to global markets. Sharp's leadership is a significant addition to the FiberSense Board as it embarks on the scale-up phase of operations.

Currently CTO of Digital Realty (DLR), a leading global provider of Digital Infrastructure services, Sharp was previously at Equinix where he led innovation of next-generation cloud and interconnection solutions. Sharp has also held leadership roles at network and colocation providers, including Qwest Communications, MCI/Verizon Business and Reliance Globalcom.

"I am delighted to join the Board as Co-Chair," Chris Sharp said. "I have watched with interest the development of FiberSense's unique approach to reimagining the value inherent in the ubiquitous fiber optic cables around us. The company is a true innovator in the way it takes existing network investments and then layers highly valuable sensing and monitoring services through machine learning technologies for applications such as infrastructure asset protection services. The technology that they have developed, and that's now in the market, is a real game changer."

FiberSense Founder and CEO, Mark Englund said "Chris has been at the forefront of navigating the opportunities that new digital technologies present to enhance and transform our client's infrastructure and the communities they serve. The knowledge and unique perspective he brings will be of great benefit in guiding the FiberSense Team through our ambitious growth plans as we drive greater value from the proprietary applications for sensing and monitoring that we have developed."

Fellow Co-Chair, Bevan Slattery, said "International IT leadership skill sets of the kind that Chris brings to a Board are in high demand around the globe. The fact that he has chosen to join the Board of FiberSense is a huge vote of confidence in the strategy, direction and growth potential of the company. I'm very pleased to share the Co-Chair role with him as we now move to our next phase of ramping up growth."

The FiberSense suite of proprietary technologies leverages existing telecom fiber cables to provide valuable insights to a wide range of customers. These insights can prevent strikes to critical underground assets such as water and gas pipelines or high voltage power cables. By converting fiber into an array of sensors, FiberSense can detect, classify and track events and objects in real time, such as vehicles, pedestrians, excavators, pit tampering and route flapping events. www.fibersense.com

