Building Industry Association of Southern California to host Coachella Valley Energy Summit

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) will be hosting an Energy Summit on June 16th at the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa in Indian Wells. The theme of this summit is "Energy Solutions for Coachella Valley" and will feature guest speaker Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. Additional speakers for the scheduled programs include:

Timothy Alan Simon, Esq. Commissioner Emeritus, California Public Utilities

Commission

Ann Trowbridge , Founding Partner, Day Carter & Murphy

Bryan Montgomery , City Manager, City of Indio

Henry Martinez , General Manager, Imperial Irrigation District

Norman Brown , Vice President of Sales, Pulte Homes/ Del Webb (Pulte Group)

The event is co-hosted by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce.

"I want to thank the Building Industry of Southern California for their continued leadership and support on critical issues relating to local energy and housing issues. As the Coachella Valley continues to grow, it's important that our private and public partnerships remain strong and unified," said Supervisor Perez.

The summit will take place from 10:00am-12:00pm followed by a BIASC New Member Welcome Reception from 4:00pm-5:00pm and a Builder Leadership Networking Reception from 5:00pm-6:00pm.

"A stable supply of energy is critically needed to meet our housing needs. The county and cities are working hard to ensure housing is built, but they need more support which is why we will continue to increase our collaboration to identify attainable solutions in this housing crisis," said BIASC Coachella Valley Senior Vice President, Brian Nestande.

This event is open to the public and registration can be completed at

https://members.biasc.org/events/biasc-coachella-valley-s-chapter-energy-summit

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry. Throughout its 99-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit https://biasc.org/ .

