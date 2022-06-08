Todd D. Wachtel Elected to NJSBA Workers' Compensation Executive Committee

Todd D. Wachtel, a New Jersey workers' compensation attorney and Partner at Levinson Axelrod, P.A., was recently installed as a member of the New Jersey State Bar Association's Workers' Compensation Executive Committee.

The NJSBA's Workers' Compensation Section Executive Committee is one of over 30 practice-oriented sections that unite attorneys from "both sides of the aisle" to address important matters that affect the practice of law and the rights of New Jersey residents within their areas of focus. As a committee member – and the only Petitioner's Attorney nominated to the group this year – Wachtel will work with fellow members on various workers' compensation-related issues, including reviewing proposals for new workers' compensation laws from the New Jersey Legislature.

Wachtel's election to the Executive Committee is a testament to his extensive experience in workers' compensation law and to the reputation he's cultivated among his colleagues. As a New Jersey Supreme Court Certified Workers' Compensation Specialist and successful Petitioner's Attorney who once worked as a Deputy Attorney General representing the State in workers' compensation proceedings, Wachtel has leveraged his unique insight to help injured workers recover millions of dollars in benefits.

Todd D. Wachtel is a Partner at the personal injury and workers' compensation firm of Levinson Axelrod, P.A., where he works primarily from the firm's office in Raritan, NJ. He is Certified in Workers' Compensation Law by the New Jersey Supreme Court. For more information, visit www.NJLawyers.com.

