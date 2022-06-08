Linewize Named "Classroom Management Solution Provider of the Year" in 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize , a division of Family Zone (ASX: FZO), a rapidly growing education technology company, today announced that its Classwize platform has been selected as "Classroom Management Solution Provider of the Year" in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

With a mission to protect every child's digital journey and keep students safe at school, home and everywhere in between, Linewize offers classroom controls, a content filter and digital safety education for educators, parents and students.

Classwize, Linewize's content control and screen visibility platform, is the only product in the marketplace that provides teachers with screen visibility of all devices in class, including bring your own devices (BYOD) and personal devices. Designed to keep students learning and teachers teaching, this easy-to-use tool includes a simple dashboard that lets teachers see and manage online activity in real-time.

"We are honored to be recognized by the esteemed EdTech Breakthrough Awards alongside other industry-leading products and companies," said Ross Young, executive vice president of Linewize. "Receiving the 'Classroom Management Solution Provider of the Year' title is a testament to the continued success of our platform, as well as our unwavering commitment to providing tools that keep students safe and on track in today's crowded and potentially dangerous digital environment."

With Classwize, teachers can see which students are on task or distracted with screen monitoring, open or close tabs for individuals, groups or the entire class, spot inappropriate or off-task internet use as it happens and more.

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"With personal devices and BYOD, technology is outnumbering today's teachers, making many of them feel they don't have much control over their classrooms. It's not just about monitoring inappropriate websites, but empowering students to use the net responsibility," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Linewize is a 'breakthrough' leader in the EdTech space through their continued commitment to keeping students safe and we are thrilled to congratulate them on being our choice for 'Classroom Management Solution Provider of the Year.'"

A division of ASX-traded company FamilyZone, Linewize is a K-12 cyber safety management system and an emerging leader in the fast-growing global cybersafety and EdTech sector. Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of tools and resources is designed to keep kids safe online and address a range of digital learning needs. Founded on the premise that promoting digital wellbeing in students goes beyond a simple content filter, Linewize offers products and resources that enable schools to partner with families in order to protect every child's digital journey, both in the classroom and at home. For more information, please visit www.linewize.com.

