Fruitive celebrates 10 years of providing high-quality healthy food options to customers

Vegan fast-casual restaurant invites customers to join them in celebrating a decade of success and delicious plant-based meals

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruitive, a fast-casual restaurant offering healthy, made-from-scratch meals, has been providing families in the Virginia Beach and Washington D.C. areas with premier plant-based food options for the past decade. This year, the vegan fast-casual restaurant is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Gregg Rozeboom, founder and CEO of Fruitive, is celebrating 10 years of providing customers in the Virginia Beach and Washington D.C. areas with premier plant-based food options. (PRNewswire)

Fruitive was founded in Virginia Beach in 2012 and expanded from its original Hilltop location to include locations in Washington, D.C. and Norfolk, Virginia.

"When Fruitive opened 10 years ago, my main goal was to create a healthy place to eat that was more than just a restaurant. I wanted to create an atmosphere that was welcoming to my family and the community as a whole," said Gregg Rozeboom, founder and CEO of Fruitive. "As I traveled around the country visiting different restaurants for inspiration, I realized that there were many shops that specialized in specific concepts but didn't offer an expansive selection of plant-based food options. I pulled ideas from each of the restaurants to develop an innovative company that offers premium, 100% plant-based menu items. We value every ingredient and make sure that everything we do is with the health of the community in mind.

"I love that we've created a brand that promotes a healthy lifestyle and continues to thrive despite rough economical times."

Fruitive combines various health concepts into one fast-casual establishment. From the antioxidant superberry bowl filled with oat milk, acai, blueberries and bananas to their popular avocado herb toast on whole-grain bread, Rozeboom has constructed health-focused meals with an eco-friendly consciousness. Fruitive's seasonal menu changes the first day of every season.

"Over the years, our menu has continued to evolve to ensure we meet the needs and demands of the customers," Rozeboom said. "We make sure our food is 100% plant-based because we strongly believe that eating plant-based is the healthiest way to eat for the sake of our bodies and the planet."

To help commemorate the 10-year anniversary, Fruitive will be hosting a three-day celebration from June 23-25 at the Hilltop location in Virginia Beach and the City Center location in Washington D.C. Fruitive will serve half-priced pizza, their newest addition to the menu, for the entirety of the celebration. On Friday, June 24, customers can enjoy Fruitive's popular Peaches & Greens liquid meal smoothie for free, and to cap off the weekend, Fruitive will be offering free avocado toast on Saturday, June 25.

For more information about Fruitive, visit https://fruitive.com/.

About Fruitive

Fruitive, founded in Virginia Beach in 2012, began when founder Gregg Rozeboom realized his desire to open a restaurant that prized authenticity and kindness above all else: a place he would feel comfortable bringing his own family. Since day one, Fruitive has followed that vision to establish itself on the foundation of treating others the way we would want to be treated--from the ambiance to the menu quality to the customer service. To us, it's more than just food; it's about meeting you where you are and encouraging you to #LiveYourHealth and #LiveYourValues. For more information, visit https://fruitive.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Orange Orchard

865-977-1973

hripley@orangeorchardpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fruitive