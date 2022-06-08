FEATURED RESEARCH FROM NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE

Press materials for virtual event now available
The following materials are available now with no embargo:
Are Ultra-Processed Foods Harmful? Experts Weigh the Evidence
In new papers and a live debate, leading scientists present arguments for and against incorporating the concept of ultra-processed foods into dietary guidelines
The following materials are embargoed until 12 p.m. EDT (UTC-4) June 14:
Do Our Genes Determine What We Eat?
Study could pave the way to personalized nutrition guidance based on our taste perception
New Research Suggests Center-Based Childcare May Bring Health Benefits
Young children attending center-based care were less likely to become obese or overweight
Most People Think Their Diet Is Healthier Than It Is
U.S. adults commonly overestimate the quality of their diet, study shows
New Processing Technique Could Make Potatoes Healthier
Approach is designed to slow starch digestion to avoid blood sugar spikes
Five New Studies Examine Eating Behaviors in Teens and Young Adults
Research reveals how food insecurity, alcohol consumption, food addiction and other factors influence dietary patterns and health in teens and college students
Scientists Warn of Misleading Nutrition Advice on TikTok
Study finds a high proportion of posts on #mediterraneandiet are confusing and inaccurate
Study Provides New Insights into How Acculturation Affects What Teens Eat
U.S. teens born elsewhere eat healthier than U.S.-born teens, but diet worsens over time
Are Highly Processed Foods Bad for Children?
Study finds an association between consuming more ultra-processed foods and lower levels of physical fitness in children
Five New Insights into the COVID-19 Pandemic's Effects on Eating and Health
Studies look at how COVID-19 impacted eating behaviors and well-being across the lifespan
Researchers Identify Groups Most Vulnerable to Food Insecurity During Pandemic
Study of over 800,000 people finds Black adults and households with more children had the highest risk
Food Insecurity and Water Insecurity Go Hand in Hand, Study Finds
Study suggests water may be key to addressing hunger in low and middle-income countries
For Breast Cancer Prevention, Diet Quality Matters
Healthy, plant-based diet linked with lower cancer risk for postmenopausal women
Study Links Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Consumption with Liver Cancer
Large study of postmenopausal women suggests avoiding sweetened beverages could help reduce likelihood of developing liver cancer
