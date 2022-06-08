LawCall
Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2022

Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $94.3 billion as of May 31, 2022, a decrease of $3.7 billion from assets under management at April 30, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.0 billion, net outflows of $510 million and distributions of $183 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)


($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

4/30/2022

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

5/31/2022

Institutional Accounts:






  Advisory

$22,512

($212)

($689)

$ -

$21,611

  Japan Subadvisory

10,133

14

(575)

(81)

9,491

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,238

(43)

(210)

-

5,985

Total Institutional Accounts

38,883

(241)

(1,474)

(81)

37,087

Open-end Funds

46,521

(270)

(1,412)

(51)

44,788

Closed-end Funds

12,599

1

(125)

(51)

12,424

Total AUM

$98,003

($510)

($3,011)

($183)

$94,299

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-may-2022-301564378.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.