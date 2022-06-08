Balto Real-Time Guidance Now Available as Premium App on Genesys AppFoundry

AI-powered conversation excellence platform combines with Genesys customer experience platform to give customers the ability to seamlessly scale perfect contact center conversations

ST. LOUIS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balto, the #1 real-time guidance platform for contact centers, today announced that its AI-powered enterprise conversation excellence solutions are now available as a Premium App on Genesys AppFoundry, the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

Balto makes it easy for Genesys customers to scale excellent conversations across their entire contact center. Remarkable customer experiences no longer hinge on an agent's ability to remember a long and ever-changing list of responses. Balto's proprietary, best-in-class AI rides alongside every contact center call and listens to both sides of conversations, offering up relevant advice in real time and guiding agents to have perfect conversations every time. Combined with Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every sales and service moment, while also improving employee productivity and engagement.

"The Genesys AppFoundry is the destination of choice for contact centers looking to take their customer experience to the next level," said Marc Bernstein, founder and CEO of Balto. "Our deepening partnership with Genesys allows for an almost one-click integration with Balto Real-Time Guidance. Balto's inclusion in Genesys's AppFoundry makes it possible for our mutual customers to scale excellent conversations to their entire organizations with the push of a button."

Balto also allows contact centers to A/B test phrases, continually learns what works best, and provides suggestions based on concrete insights. Improvements can be scaled to whole teams instantly, without the need for re-training. In addition to its core Real-Time Guidance offering, Balto also provides Real-Time Coaching and Real-Time Quality Assurance , which slash agent ramp time, increase retention, and automate conversational compliance.

Balto's integration/application is now available with Genesys Cloud CX™, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform that helps organizations provide better experiences to their customers and employees. With its robust feature set and open APIs, Genesys Cloud CX is flexible, scalable, and built for rapid innovation.

As a Premium App on Genesys AppFoundry, Genesys customers have the benefit of having their Balto's subscription included on their Genesys invoice thereby simplifying vendor management.

Balto has over 50 softphone integrations serving Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) customers. In the company's rapid growth, it has made it a top strategic priority to be accessible via partners' in-house app stores and preferred vendor networks

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Balto's Genesys Cloud CX integration, visit the Balto Premium AppFoundry listing.

About Balto‍

Balto guides agents to say the right thing on every call. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's AI-powered Real-Time Guidance, Real-Time Coaching, and Real-Time QA to increase sales conversions, prevent costly compliance mistakes, and improve customer experience. Founded in 2017 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, Balto has transformed contact center operations and guided over 100 million conversations worldwide. Balto.ai

