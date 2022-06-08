1NCE signs exclusive deal with SoftBank Corp. to drive IoT expansion in Asia-Pacific

SoftBank Corp. becomes second global mobile network operator to take equity stake in 1NCE

SoftBank Corp. will exclusively sell 1NCE in 19 markets across APAC, including Australia , Japan , Malaysia , Singapore

1NCE will open offices in Singapore and Japan to expand its lifetime IoT connectivity and software services to APAC

COLOGNE, Germany, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftBank Corp. has secured an equity stake in the company and signed an exclusive distribution deal covering the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. SoftBank Corp., a leading Japanese communication and information technology service provider, will sell 1NCE IoT services exclusively in 19 APAC markets.

1NCE will open sales offices and technical operations in Singapore and Tokyo to expand its service capability to Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

"1NCE is the only company that can deliver true cross-border, future-proof IoT connectivity without uncertainty – a perfect extension of SoftBank Corp.'s existing IoT portfolio," said Daichi Nozaki, Vice President, Head of Global Business Division, Enterprise Business Unit at SoftBank Corp. "We've closely followed 1NCE's strong U.S. launch earlier this year and expect the same explosive growth in the underserved APAC region."

About SoftBank Corp.

Guided by the SoftBank Group's corporate philosophy, "Information Revolution – Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) provides telecommunications services and combines them with advanced technologies to develop and operate new businesses in Japan and globally.

About 1NCE

1NCE is the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat rate – offering fast, secure, and reliable cellular connectivity and software services in more than 110 countries worldwide.

