Springbuk Named Core HR/Workforce Best Analytics, Measurement, and Business Impact Solution by Analyst Firm Lighthouse Research

Receiving the award for a third consecutive year validates the powerful Springbuk Health Intelligence® platform and its approach to providing employers and their advisors with insights to make data-driven decisions on employee benefits.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbuk, a health data analytics software company whose mission is to "prevent disease with data™," is named a 2022 HR Tech Award winner by technology analyst firm Lighthouse Research. The analyst firm described Springbuk as "impressive" and of great value to the employer communities it serves.

Springbuk's Health Intelligence platform is proven to help companies better serve employee populations with more effective healthcare and well-being strategies and benefits, as well as deliver those employer-provided programs more cost-effectively through the use of its health intelligence platform.

"When it comes to employee well-being, the most critical question is simple to ask but difficult to answer: Are employees actually well? Thousands of business leaders trust Springbuk to answer that question using rich insights and analytics," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "This isn't just about guiding decisions or reducing costs — it's about making sure our people are able to be their healthiest and best selves."

Springbuk received the award in the category for "Core HR/Workforce Best Analytics, Measurement, and Business Impact Solution." Springbuk's entry impressed the judges for the value it provides organizations to make data-driven decisions about employee healthcare benefits and well-being programs. Where most health benefits technologies are just traditional data warehouses or glorified spreadsheets, Springbuk uses a proprietary machine learning model, predictive analytics, and third-party solutions to expose insights and answers, which empowers employers and benefits advisors with the insights and answers they need to improve employee health and control costs.

"This award validates our team's efforts and approach to consolidating, simplifying, and harnessing the power of predictive analytics to help employers improve the health and well-being of their employees in a cost-effective way," said Steve Kukula, Springbuk's Chief Technology and Product Officer. "We know that no other solution on the market can deliver healthcare insights with such ease and usability as can Springbuk's Health Intelligence platform."

About Springbuk

Imagine a world where every healthcare decision is backed and guided by data. Springbuk is the health data analytics solution that equips you with the insights and expertise you need to sharpen your benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs. Unlike legacy data warehouses, we simplify data-driven decision-making with an intuitive user experience, predictive modeling, and curated action steps. Springbuk — a world of actionable health intelligence insight, at your fingertips. Visit springbuk.com to learn more.

