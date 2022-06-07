SBI APPOINTS MIKE HOFFMAN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hoffman to Lead Accelerated Growth Phase Matt Sharrers Named Executive Chairman

DALLAS , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory, today announced that Mike Hoffman has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer and will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company effective July 1.

Mike Hoffman, CEO, SBI (PRNewswire)

Hoffman, an experienced executive leader and former Private Equity operating partner, has served as SBI's Chief Operating Officer since he joined the Company in 2018. SBI's CEO Matt Sharrers, who handpicked Hoffman for the role, will remain active with SBI and has been named Executive Chairman.

"Mike and I have a decade-long relationship, including the 4 years spent working together as partners co-leading the firm" said Sharrers. "When we hired Mike, it was with the premise of evolving the firm from a project-based consultancy to a tech enabled growth advisory. This included launching a new advisory business and building a proprietary data platform while evolving our core consulting business. Mike has accomplished this and clearly demonstrated he is ready to lead the firm on our next phase of growth. The Board and I are very confident in Mike."

Scott Marden, Managing Partner of CIP Capital commented, "When we partnered with Matt and the SBI team, we knew succession was a key element of the journey over our investment period; we evaluated internal and external options and there was no doubt that Mike was the right person for the role. The business looks completely different now and we are excited about what the future holds for us all."

Before joining SBI, Mike Hoffman was the founder and CEO of inSelligent and an operating partner at Marlin Equity and Francisco Partners, where he held interim CEO, COO, and EVP roles within their portfolio companies. During his career he has served as the Executive Chairman of True Office Learning, Allbridge, Serenova, and Anexinet. Earlier he was the EVP of Sales at MXI and the Global VP of Sales and Field Operations at NICE Systems, Witness Systems, and PTC.

"I am excited to assume this new role during a time of accelerated growth for the company. We have an exceptionally talented team that is focused on unlocking future growth opportunities by delivering greater client value and continued innovation of our solutions and services," said Hoffman. "I know that I speak for everyone at SBI in thanking Matt for his leadership and dedication to the company."

About SBI

SBI is a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory offering collaborative consulting, advisory services, and the world's most comprehensive set of go-to-market benchmark data. Our team of strategic implementers have owned and operated the marketing and sales functions at the world's most successful growth companies. Our approach is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey. Working as an extension of our clients' teams, SBI applies relevant data and insights to deliver impactful strategies that generate significant ongoing top-line growth. Visit www.sbigrowth.com to learn more.

About CIP Capital

Capital is a New York-based private equity firm focused on investing in growth-oriented, middle-market companies across the Business Information and Technology-Enabled Services sectors in North America. The fund seeks to invest in proven, profitable businesses that provide their customer bases with critical information, data-driven insights, and value-added outsourced services. CIP targets investments in sectors including tech-enabled business services, data-driven marketing services, human capital management and knowledge services. For more information please visit: www.cip-capital.com .

Contacts:

Maureen Landers

maureen.landers@landersmadden.com

917.886.4901

Machie Madden

machie.madden@landersmadden.com

917.868.2358

SBI Growth Advisory (PRNewsfoto/SBI) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SBIGrowth