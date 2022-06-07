PRO MUJER JOINS VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS AND PARTNERSHIP FOR CENTRAL AMERICA IN PUSHING FOR GENDER EQUITY

With a commitment to expanding its social impact in the region, Pro Mujer will contribute to a new Women's Economic Empowerment initiative, In Her Hands, which seeks to increase financial literacy, access to digital skills and tools, and elevate women within the entrepreneurial and business world in the Northern Triangle.

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 Today, Pro Mujer joined Vice President Kamala Harris and the Partnership for Central America to launch In Her Hands , a private sector initiative to empower, train, and protect women in northern Central America and across the Western Hemisphere.

This initiative supports the access of more than 1.4 million women and their communities to financial and digital services, boosting female participation in the agroindustry and in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, training more than 500,000 women and girls, and promoting women's inclusion in companies across the region. Pro Mujer's commitment to this work stems from its three decades of experience in increasing financial inclusion and training women entrepreneurs. Founded in 1990 in Bolivia, Pro Mujer is a social enterprise that has expanded its mandate to deliver relevant and transformative tools and resources to women across Latin America.

"Women are authentic agents of change in their communities and have the potential to increase the economic development of the entire society. Pro Mujer is thrilled to participate in Vice President Harris' In Her Hands initiative through its expertise and knowledge, since providing women the tools and services they need to achieve their full potential has been our purpose for 32 years," said Carmen Correa, Chief Executive Officer of Pro Mujer. "We celebrate this kind of project that aims at closing gender gaps and setting the bases for social and gender equity."

In May 2021, following the Vice President's Call to Action to address the root causes of migration, Pro Mujer committed to promoting inclusive economic opportunity in the Northern Triangle and in Southeast Mexico. In the last year of Pro Mujer' s involvement in the Partnership for Central America, the social enterprise has:

Invested $6 million , which has allowed the organization to reach nearly 25,000 individuals with financial inclusion resources, skills-based and entrepreneurship opportunities, and health and well-being services.

· Expanded services to Southeast Mexico , where six out of ten women live in poverty or extreme poverty conditions, a challenge that is changing the lives of vulnerable women in the area.

· Opened its first office in Guatemala to increase financial inclusion and professional development opportunities in a country that ranks fourth globally for the highest percentage of women pursuing entrepreneurship (Statista, 2020).

To further support its commitment to bring access to finance and support entrepreneurship, Pro Mujer is developing a Blended Finance Fund with a US $30 million first-round target, and an estimated five-year investment period. The investment focus will be the Missing Middle – micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), often led by women, that are too big for microfinance funding but not big enough for commercial bank funding – in Central America and elsewhere in the region.

Additionally, Pro Mujer created a multi-channel platform, called Emprende Pro Mujer, that will impact the lives of women in Southeast Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras by allowing them to access engaging, customizable educational content aligned with the stage of their business, increasing their networking and mentorship opportunities as part of a regional network of women entrepreneurs.

These initiatives encompass the broad range of work Pro Mujer is developing across the region. Over the last 32 years, the organization has impacted more than 2 million women, offered 10 million health services, and granted $4.4 billion in credits around Latin America. Pro Mujer leverages this experience to contribute to the Partnership goals of addressing the root causes of migration through a consolidated holistic strategy that promotes economic opportunity for women in Central America

Pro Mujer is a preeminent not-for-profit social enterprise that for 32 years has empowered women in Latin America through a wide variety of services, enabling them to reach their full potential, provide for their families and play a critical role in the economic development of their communities.

Pro Mujer's work is closely aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), delivering tangible results in eight SDGs: 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, and 16. To learn more about how Pro Mujer is changing the lives of women in Latin America visit www.promujer.org





