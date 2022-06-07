IDenta Corp - 2022 Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostic Testing Kits for Narcotics, Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets will hold its 2022 Annual Shareholders' meeting on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 7:00pm (GMT +3) at its headquarters at 120 Bethlehem Road, Jerusalem 9342001, Israel.

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp, said, "We are excited about the coming annual meeting and we look forward to seeing all the attendees."

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:

Public Relations

+1-240-545-6646

pr@identa-corp.com

View original content:

SOURCE IDenta Corp.