Dining RD Hires Meagan Rohan as VP of Sales

ST. LOUIS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Technologies Inc. ("HTI"), also known as Dining RD, announced today that Meagan Rohan has joined the company as vice president of sales. An experienced sales leader with more than 20 years of demonstrated success working in health care and senior housing, Rohan is CARF/CCAC accredited, bringing experience in compliance, operations, sales and marketing.

"Meagan is a highly accomplished sales professional with a proven ability to formulate, sell and implement products specific to the needs of our client base," stated Dining RD's CEO Carol Sapp, R.D., L.D., MBA. "In addition to her professional capabilities, she brings a true passion for working with senior housing and life plan communities. I look forward to collaborating with her to continue providing the best possible services to Dining RD's network of joyful seniors."

Reporting to Sapp, Rohan will manage all sales activities for Dining RD, explore enterprise opportunities and relationships in the senior living space and look into new opportunities to enhance and bundle Dining RD products and services.

Prior to joining Dining RD, Rohan was vice president of sales at Caremerge, where she consistently exceeded sales quotas. She also held positions as business development manager at Care Purchasing Services, major accounts sales manager at Touchtown and director of sales at Smith Senior Living.

Rohan holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois and earned a Master of Business Administration degree focused in Health/Health Care Administration/Management from Saint Xavier University. She holds a Certificate of Managed Care from St. Xavier University and is a Certified Marketing Professional through the Life Services Network.

About Health Technologies Incorporated

Health Technologies Incorporated, also known as Dining RD, is a leading provider of consulting dietitians, menus and food-service software to Senior Living communities. The company has supported its clients in meeting regulatory requirements and enhancing the dining experience and nutritional care of residents since 1994. HTI's clients include Senior Living communities, small acute care hospitals, food-service distributors and food service management companies. Learn more at www.DiningRD.com.

