Benson Hill Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

ST. LOUIS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the "Company" or "Benson Hill"), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced that Company management will attend two upcoming investor conferences. These events will not be webcast by Benson Hill.

June 21-23 and will hold individual meetings with investors. Chief Financial Officer Dean P. Freeman and Executive Vice President, International Andres Martin will participate in the Roth London Conferenceand will hold individual meetings with investors.

New York City on June 22 . Crisp will participate in a panel discussion about how technology applications provide benefits to farmers and consumers. Chief Executive Officer Matt Crisp will attend the Barclays Symposium on Sustainable Technologies in Food and Agriculture Conference inon. Crisp will participate in a panel discussion about how technology applications provide benefits to farmers and consumers.

Roth's 8th Annual London Conference will be held at the InterContinental London Hotel. The invitation-only event will give investors the opportunity to meet with approximately 75 private and public companies in a variety of sectors, including ag tech, energy, sustainability, and technology. Institutional investors will interact with executive management through one-on-one and group meetings, as well as social events throughout the conference.

The inaugural Barclays Symposium on Sustainable Technologies in Food and Agriculture will take place at Convene Times Square in New York City on June 22.

For more details or to register, interested investors can contact Roth Capital Partners and Barclays.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

