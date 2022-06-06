Hallmark Thanks Dads This Father's Day for Giving It Their All

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With significant cultural shifts underway, dads are shedding expectations of being tough and all-knowing and embracing emotions and flaws as part of a real, balanced life. Hallmark is helping consumers recognize the softer side of fatherhood celebrating the steadfast love and support offered by the father figures in our lives. This Father's Day is all about love and time together, as dads prioritize quality time and genuine appreciation for all that they give.
To help consumers recognize fathers for their leadership, selflessness and unconditional love and support, Hallmark has an extensive lineup of greeting cards and gifts makes it easy to show dads, grandfathers and father figures how much they're valued. From meaningful cards and gifts that express gratitude for the lessons taught, to witty cards that perfectly encapsulate his sense of humor, Hallmark provides many ways to celebrate the unique relationships we have with our father figures.
"Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate and recognize dad for giving it their all," said Nicole Reid, vice president of ornaments, gifts and specialty retail at Hallmark. "Dad helps frame our values, encourages us and helps us prioritize what really matters each day. Whether you're gifting a card or present to your dad, grandfather, husband or son, it's important to let the father figures in our lives know how much they mean to us."
Hallmark helps celebrate close relationships in a simple yet meaningful way, bringing the special moments to life, with unique Father's Day greeting cards, video greetings and gifts, including:
Greeting Cards
- A picture may be worth a thousand words, and when combined with a personal message in a card picked just for dad, it becomes something of a treasure. Hallmark's new Video Greeting cards, like the Glad We're In This Together Video Greeting Romantic Father's Day Card and Dad Rocks! Video Greeting Father's Day Card for Dad, let you add a personalized video message inside a physical card – the perfect way to remind dad of his value and all the special memories shared.
- Paper Wonder adds dimension to cards and tells a unique story through memorable paper craft artwork that allows the card to double as a keepsake like the BBQ Grill 3D Pop-Up Father's Day Card for Dad.
- Hallmark Signature's distinctive products feature unique processes, craftsmanship and attention-grabbing dimension. The Father's Day collection includes Celebrating You Father's Day Card and Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ The Child™ Today Is All About You Card.
- Mahogany celebrates, affirms and enriches strong cultural ties and relationships with designs including the Dad Skills Father's Day Card, A Wealth of Happiness Love Card for Father and You Made Growing Up Years Good Father's Day Card for Grandpa.
- Good Mail cards feature trend-forward designs, a modern voice and positive vibes that encourage people to reach out to let dad know he matters like the Bigfoot Legendary Father's Day Card and the Amazing Dad Yearly Reminder Father's Day Card.
- Hallmark Vida is crafted with the Latino community in mind, reflecting common motifs, milestones and traditions like the How Much You're Loved Spanish-Language Father's Day Card.
- Shoebox's humor cards are quick, unexpected, casual, conversational and sometimes edgy like the Dad Bod Father's Day Card and Daddy Mary Cocktail Father's Day Card.
Digital Video Greeting Cards
A great alternative to sending dad a physical card this Father's Day is sending the surprise of a Digital Video Greeting. Digital Video Greetings make it easy for individuals and groups to add photos, videos, text and music to create a one-of-a-kind greeting and show dad just how much he is loved and appreciated for giving his all.
Father's Day Gifts
In addition to a wide collection of greeting cards, Hallmark also offers Father's Day gifts to show your love and appreciation for every dad in your life.
- Keep dad's drinkware game strong with the Best Dad Ever Pilsner Glass, Leader of the Pack Pint Glass or Kick Bass Ceramic Mug.
- Gift the grill master in your family the Grilling Dad Oven Mitt and Platter Gift Set.
- Socks for every outdoor occasion including the Par-tee On Golf Toe of a Kind Novelty Crew Socks and Kick Bass Fishing Toe of a Kind Novelty Crew Socks.
- To wrap everything up, Hallmark offers a variety of gifting bags and accessories like the World's Best Dad Medium Gift Bag With Tissue Paper and the Winning Dad Large Gift Bag With Tissue Paper.
No matter how you choose to celebrate Father's Day, Hallmark is here to help with a wide variety of one-of-a-kind greeting cards and gifts for all the father figures in your life.
Visit hallmark.com to shop online or find the nearest store.
About Hallmark
For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels — Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama — in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.