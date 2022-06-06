Embr Labs Presents Groundbreaking Study at ASCO Annual Meeting

Demonstrating the Effectiveness of Embr Wave in the Management of Hot Flashes in Men Recovering from Prostate Cancer

BOSTON , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs, a leader in women's menopausal hot flash management, announced today the poster presentation of landmark study results at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting, taking place virtually and in Chicago, IL from June 3 to 7, 2022. The presentation highlights the results of the first study of the Embr Wave, a wearable device, for the management of hot flashes in men with prostate cancer.

"Hot flash management has been understudied and inadequately managed, and patients with prostate cancer have been suffering for years in silence," said Alicia Morgans, M.D., M.P.H., Principal Investigator in the study and Medical Director of the Survivorship Program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "The results from the Embr Wave pilot study give me hope that we can give patients the relief they need without adding more medicines to treat problems caused by medications used to treat their cancer."

The pilot study evaluated the Embr Wave for management of hot flashes, a burdensome side effect of hormone therapy for prostate cancer. During the 4-week study, participants used the Embr Wave an average of 3 hours a day and 7 cooling sessions. At the end of the study, 77% of participants reported that they were satisfied with the Embr Wave and 69% reported that the Embr Wave was effective for helping them manage hot flashes during the daytime and nighttime. In addition, participants reported experiencing fewer hot flashes, improved control over hot flashes, reduced hot flash interference with daily life, and improved sleep.

"This study is a critical first step in understanding how the Wave's novel technology can benefit men who experience bothersome hot flashes resulting from prostate cancer treatment," said Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer of Embr Labs. "Results of this study showed that men with prostate cancer used the Embr Wave to manage their hot flashes. At the end of the study, participants reported improvements in hot flash measures as well as improvements in other areas that are impacted by burdensome hot flashes, such as improved sleep and quality of life. Alleviating these deleterious side effects will have a significant impact on drug adherence, and ultimately, patient survivorship."

Hot flashes (also called vasomotor symptoms and night sweats) are characterized by a sudden sensation of intense heat and sweating and affect up to 80% of men who receive hormone therapy for prostate cancer. Hot flashes also affect hundreds of millions of menopausal women globally, frequently interfering with sleep and daily living, resulting in a negative impact on quality of life.

"We've already witnessed the rapid adoption of the Embr Wave by women in menopause who suffer from hotflashes, insomnia and stress. We're pleased that we have now demonstrated that the Embr Wave will also have a significant impact on this distinct patient population. We are excited to collaborate with the prostate cancer community to advance feature development and promote the product to improve quality of life for men". CEO, Elizabeth Gazda, added.

The study is registered at clinicaltrials.gov ( NCT04892914 ). The abstract and poster are available on the conference website and at the EmbrLabs website .

Presentation Details

Title: Feasibility of a novel wrist-worn thermal device for management of vasomotor symptoms in patients with prostate cancer

Abstract: 5067 Poster: 250

Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile

Session Date and Time: Monday, June 6, 2022, 1:15-4:15 PM CDT

Link to Abstract

About Embr Labs

Embr Labs is the first thermal wellness technology company, pioneering the use of temperature as a new pathway to the brain. The company has sold over 100,000 Embr Waves that have found their way into more than 170 countries. The Wave is an intelligent wristband that cools or warms on demand to provide thermal relief and comfort by helping to balance the autonomic nervous system. The company's patented technology harnesses the power of temperature to deliver a brand new category of safe and natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, thermal discomfort, and more. The company was founded by MIT-trained engineers and is backed by investors including Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, and Intel Capital. Embr Labs has won numerous awards for the Embr Wave, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, and the iF Design

Award. https://embrlabs.com/pages/embr-for-men

