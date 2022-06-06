Batteries Plus Re-Energizes Online & In-Store Experience, Rolls Out Rebrand to Spotlight Brand Evolution

National Retailer Drops 'Bulbs' from Name, Unveils Customer-Centric Shopping Experience

HARTLAND, Wis., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob, and phone-repair franchise, is evolving its customer experience across multiple touchpoints, further reflecting its forward-thinking, resilience and outstanding store support even amidst a challenging retail climate. In fact, Batteries Plus closed out 2021 with record sales and store growth. The rebranding – called "Project VOLT" - was a result of comprehensive merchandising testing which brought to light the opportunity to update and transform stores to more accurately reflect its customers' current wants and needs. The enhancements revolutionize the concept's online and in-store customer experience and more accurately represent consumers' preferences when it comes to a retail shopping experience.

Excitement around the evolution of the brand has been high as consumers across the country experience the new and improved Batteries Plus store. When customers walk through the doors, a modernized, refreshed look will help them understand and more clearly see the products and services that Batteries Plus has to offer. Increased shop-ability is made possible by clearer signage, digital displays and an area dedicated to servicing the needs of business customers. In addition to a more consumer-friendly atmosphere that more accurately communicates its position as a specialty retailer of more than just batteries, the company also unveiled new branding that includes a simplified name change to Batteries Plus – remaining true to where the brand started while bringing to life its aspirations to continue to dive into new categories to expand and grow. Updated exterior signage will be present at all new Batteries Plus locations and some select existing locations. Over the next few years, Batteries Plus locations will adopt the new signage. About 600 stores, or nearly 90% of all Batteries Plus locations have gone through the Project Volt refresh. And, all new store openings will have the updated look and feel.

The success of the rebranding has been very apparent. Stores that implemented the rebranding are outperforming non-rebranded stores by on average 4 percent, especially in core categories such as Automotive, Marine and Sealed Lead Acid. Batteries Plus's core products such as batteries, lighting and smart home solutions are available at stores across the country. The brand has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement – capitalizing on both its knowledge and service offerings. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus supplies fundamental products that power people's lives – boats, golf carts, motorcycles, mobility scooters, critical medical devices, etc.

"The new branding and look of our stores better convey the company's focus on helping individuals, communities, and organizations power their lives through unrivaled products, services and a positive customer experience," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "We began evolving our stores nationwide last year and now have nearly 600 stores re-envisioned with many more on the way."

Now, in 2022, the look-and-feel of Batteries Plus stores continue to evolve with the business and consumer needs. Features of the new or remodeled stores include: a company rebranding; implementation of high-tech digital displays from Samsung, updated signage with visual infographics; the installation of contemporary, customer friendly counters and fixtures. The new store layout creates a logistical flow paired with an economical footprint. Batteries Plus is also offering franchisees the option to go above and beyond with their stores by adding relaxing customer-seating areas, renewed vehicle graphics, wood grain slat walls, bright LED paneling, brand new uniforms, and more.

On the digital front, the company's online store, Batteriesplus.com, recently relaunched with the new branding as well, using platform partner, Optimizely. The new website boasts significant improvements to user experience, especially on a mobile device and provides a robust platform for the company to continue to lean in digitally, supporting their physical locations with a best-in-class website.

Founded in 1988 under the name Batteries Plus, the company added 'Bulbs' to the brand name in 2012 with the introduction of LED lighting solutions, and We Fix It, the state-of-the-art repair service offering at stores nationwide, was added in 2015 to represent the new phone-repair category. By 2018, the company introduced the key fob replacement and reprogramming category. It became apparent the brand name didn't provide customers with the full knowledge of what its stores had to offer. To more accurately communicate the wide array of productions and solutions, the company has added a new, powerful tagline – Power It. Light It. Fix It. – which speaks to the main categories of business but more importantly, showcases the brand's commitment to its customers to power solutions and fix problems.

To learn more about Batteries Plus visit www.batteriesplus.com . To learn more about its franchise opportunity, or tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

