Ricardo Lara Announces Endorsements from Teachers, Nurses, Firefighters, Farmworkers and the California Democratic Party

LOS ANGELES , June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ricardo Lara for Insurance Commissioner Campaign is proud to announce endorsements from an extensive coalition of Democratic leaders, including Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Democratic Party in support of his re-election, as well as teachers, nurses, firefighters and farmworkers. Statewide & Congressional Leaders Endorsing RICARDO LARA FOR INSURANCE COMMISSIONER: Governor Gavin Newsom

Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis

Attorney General Rob Bonta

Secretary of State Shirley Weber

Treasurer Fiona Ma

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond

Former Governor Jerry Brown

Former Governor Gray Davis

Former Treasurer and Controller John Chiang

Former Attorney General and Treasurer Bill Lockyer







U.S. Senator Alex Padilla

Congressmember Karen Bass

Congressmember Julia Brownley

Congressmember Salud Carbajal

Congressmember Tony Cárdenas

Congressmember Judy Chu

Congressmember Lou Correa

Congressmember Mark DeSaulnier

Congressmember John Garamendi

Congressmember Jimmy Gomez

Congressmember Sara Jacobs

Congressmember Ted Lieu

Congressmember Jimmy Panetta

Congressmember Scott Peters

Congressmember Eric Swalwell

Congressmember Mark Takano

Congressmember Norma Torres

Congressmember Juan Vargas California Legislators: Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins

Senator Bob Archuleta

Senator Steve Bradford

Senator Anna Caballero

Senator Bill Dodd

Senator María Elena Durazo

Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman

Senator Lena Gonzalez

Senator Bob Hertzberg

Senator Ben Hueso

Senator Sydney Kamlager

Senator John Laird

Senator Connie Leyva

Senator Monique Limon

Senator Mike McGuire

Senator Dave Min

Senator Josh Newman

Senator Richard Pan

Senator Anthony Portantino

Senator Richard Roth

Senator Susan Rubio

Senator Nancy Skinner

Senator Henry Stern

Senator Tom Umberg

Senator Scott Wiener

Senator Robert Wieckowski

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry

Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula

Assemblymember Marc Berman

Assemblymember Richard Bloom

Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath

Assemblymember Isaac Bryan

Assemblymember Autumn Burke

Assemblymember Lisa Calderon

Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo

Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes

Assemblymember Jim Cooper

Assemblymember Mike Fong

Assemblymember Laura Friedman

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel

Assemblymember Cristina Garcia

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia

Assemblymember Mike Gipson

Assemblymember Tim Grayson

Assemblymember Chris Holden

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin

Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer

Assemblymember Ash Kalra

Assemblymember Alex Lee

Assemblymember Evan Low

Assemblymember Brain Maienschein

Assemblymember Chad Mayes

Assemblymember Jose Medina

Assemblymember Kevin Mullin

Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi

Assemblymember Patrick O'Donnell

Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva

Assemblymember Eloise Reyes Gómez

Assemblymember Luz Rivas

Assemblymember Robert Rivas

Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez

Assemblymember Blanca Rubio

Assemblymember Rudy Salas

Assemblymember Miguel Santiago

Assemblymember Mark Stone

Assemblymember Phil Ting

Assemblymember Chris Ward

Assemblymember Jim Wood Local Leaders, Labor & Progressive Organizations: California Labor Federation

AFSCME California

California Federation of Teachers

California Teachers Association

California Faculty Association

California Professional Firefighters

California Nurses Association

United Farm Workers of America

Professional Engineers in California Government

State Building and Construction Trades of California

Los Angeles / Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades

Monterey-Santa Cruz Building & Construction Trades Council

San Diego Building and Construction Trades

Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters

California State Association of Electrical Workers

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 11

Southern California District Council of Laborers

Laborers International Union of North America Local 300

Laborers International Union of North America Local 652

Laborers International Union of North America Local 1309

California State Pipe Trades Council

Pipe Trades District Council 16

UA Journeymen & Apprentices Local 250

International Longshore & Warehouse Union Local 13

Service Employees International Union California State Council

Service Employees International Union Local 2015

Service Employees International Union Local 721

International Brotherhood of Teamsters DRIVE Committee

International Brotherhood of Teamsters Joint Council 7

International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 396

United Food and Commercial Workers International

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1277

International Union of Operating Engineers Local 3

International Union of Operating Engineers Local 12

Alameda Labor Council





California Democratic Party

California Young Democrats

Democratic Party of the San Fernando Valley

California Environmental Voters

Consumer Attorneys of California

Planned Parenthood California

Planned Parenthood Los Angeles

Equality California

CHIRLA Action Fund

Latino Victory Fund

LGBTQ Victory Fund

Southern California Armenian Democrats *Titles for Identification Purposes Only For more information, please visit www.RicardoLara.com. Paid for by Ricardo Lara for Insurance Commissioner 2022 View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ricardo-lara-announces-endorsements-from-teachers-nurses-firefighters-farmworkers-and-the-california-democratic-party-301561184.html SOURCE Ricardo Lara for Insurance Commissioner 2022