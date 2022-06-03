EVOLVE® Protein Will Award $30,000 to Outdoor Enthusiasts Protecting and Providing Access to the Outdoors as Part of New Plant-Based for the Outdoors Commitment

Kicking off ahead of World Environment Day, the brand has also partnered with reforestation non-profit One Tree Planted to support urban tree planting in NYC, LA and Chicago

CHICAGO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOLVE, the brand known for its portfolio of plant-based protein shakes, powders and bars, has partnered with global reforestation non-profit One Tree Planted to find outdoor enthusiasts who are doing their part to protect and preserve the outdoors in their communities. Whether you're volunteering in a community garden, starting a compost program, or educating your neighbors about the importance of recycling -- EVOLVE wants to hear about it! Three entrants will be selected to receive $10,000 each to use toward their community initiative.

To apply, participants must post a video between June 3 and July 1, 2022, no longer than 30 seconds, to Instagram or Twitter describing how they are protecting and preserving the outdoors and what they would do with $10,000 to further those efforts*. All eligible entries will be judged by a panel of qualified judges that may include EVOLVE council ambassador, intersectional environmental activist, eco-communicator and author, Leah Thomas, also known as @GreenGirlLeah . Entries must be captioned with #EvolveOutdoors, #Contest, and must follow and tag @DrinkEvolve to be entered. For every entry, EVOLVE will donate $1 to One Tree Planted, up to $5,000**.

The initiative and partnership supports EVOLVE's new Plant-Based for the Outdoors commitment and ongoing mission to help protect and provide access to the outdoors. To further that mission, the brand is evolving its packaging to be more plant-based, evolving what "sustainable" can mean for protein by using sustainable peas, and evolving cities by planting trees where they're needed.

"Being a plant-based protein brand comes with responsibility," said Anuj Bhasin, VP of Protein and Fitness Brands at PepsiCo. "Everything from EVOLVE's packaging, to the delicious protein inside, is being evaluated to make sure we're living up to our goal of helping to protect the outdoors. One Tree Planted is the ideal partner to bring this mission to life in a tangible way. By working together, we're giving people who share our mission the opportunity to make a bigger impact in their communities by planting trees in urban areas that need them. This is important because planting the right species of trees can have a positive impact in improving air quality, decreasing urban heat and fostering biodiversity."

"It is critical that we plant trees in urban areas for all of the benefits that trees provide -- from urban heat mitigation, to creating breathable air, to fostering a stronger sense of community," said Tanner Haid, Senior Manager of Urban Forestry at One Tree Planted. "We commend EVOLVE's investments in planting trees with the communities that need them most. Together, we will make a lasting impact for generations to come."

As part of the partnership with One Tree Planted, EVOLVE has committed to planting $100K worth of trees in NYC, Chicago and Los Angeles in 2022. To kick off the partnership, EVOLVE hosted a planting event in New York City's Highbridge Park on May 17, rallying a group together to plant American Chestnut trees along the Harlem river to transform former illegal dumping grounds into a vibrant green space which can help lower urban temperatures.

Future tree planting events are planned for later this year. Multi-park Los Angeles tree planting projects will primarily focus on increasing tree canopy cover in highly urbanized areas. A Chicago tree planting project will be specifically tailored to increasing the diversity of tree canopy, which will help attract different species of animals and insects to the Big Marsh area, also a former dumping ground.

To learn more about EVOLVE and the Plant-Based for the Outdoors commitment, visit DrinkEvolve.com/Mission . For Official Contest Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details, and restrictions, visit DrinkEvolveOutdoors.com .

About the EVOLVE® Brand

At EVOLVE, we believe that the outside brings out our best side. Whether it's fresh air or a fresh perspective, we find growth in the outdoors. That's why we bottled up that outdoor feeling and combined it with great-tasting plant-based protein. Our portfolio of products are Vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified and include functional attributes that help support an active lifestyle. From sourcing more sustainable ingredients to working to improve the sustainability of our packaging, we're always evolving. To help ensure access and connection to the outdoors for all people, EVOLVE is a proud supporter of the National Park Foundation. For more information, please visit drinkevolve.com or follow @drinkevolve .

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

