Pathalys Pharma to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathalys Pharma, Inc., a private, late-stage biopharma company committed to the development and commercialization of a range of best-in-class therapies for patients with end stage kidney disease (ESKD), today announced that Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10 at 10:30 AM ET.

About Pathalys Pharma, Inc.

Pathalys Pharma, Inc. is a private, late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of multiple advanced therapeutics that address unmet needs in the management of ESKD. Pathalys' initial asset is upacicalcet, a novel calcimimetic with the potential to improve the treatment of SHPT in hemodialysis patients. Beyond upacicalcet, Pathalys continues to identify other high priority needs and potential solutions for patients with ESKD. Pathalys is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

