NOW OPEN: FOREFRONT DERMATOLOGY OPENS NEW CLINIC IN SHADYSIDE COMMUNITY

PITTSBURGH, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forefront Dermatology is pleased to announce the relocation of its Pittsburgh - Bloomfield clinic to the Shadyside neighborhood at 5750 Centre Avenue, Suite 500, Pittsburgh. The first day of patient care was Tuesday, May, 3rd.

Forefront Dermatology understands the need to expand access to deliver much needed skin care and a comprehensive set of dermatological services. We are proud to bring a larger state-of-the-art facility and expanded services like Mohs skin cancer surgery to the Shadyside neighborhood.

Using their advanced skills and knowledge of the latest technologies, the Board-Certified Dermatologists and team at Forefront Dermatology treat a wide range of hair, skin and nail conditions. Services include skin cancer diagnosis and treatment which now includes Mohs surgery, a specialized skin cancer surgery. They also provide medical treatment for conditions such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, pediatric dermatology, and even cosmetic dermatology.

The Forefront Dermatology - Shadyside clinic is in network for Highmark BlueCross Blue Shield, UPMC health plans, and the majority of major health plans available to our region.

"We are excited to join the Shadyside community and look forward to welcoming new and established patients to our Shadyside clinic. This expansion allows us to offer increased access for all patients seeking expert board- certified dermatology care," said Dr. John Welsh, Board-certified Dermatologist. "Our address is changing, but the specialized, high-quality dermatology care that we provide will remain the same! We may be in a new location but the clinicians and staff are the same that you have come to know and trust."

Board-Certified Dermatologists Melanie E. Costa, MD, FAAD, Joshua Hagen, MD, PhD, FAAD, FACMS, Nadia Sundlass, MD, PhD, FAAD and John Patrick Welsh, MD, FAAD have served the Pittsburgh community and surrounding areas for many years. Drs. Costa, Sundlass, and Welsh are Board-Certified Dermatologists. Dr. Hagen is a Board-Certified Dermatologist and a Fellowship-Trained Mohs Surgeon.

Forefront Dermatology welcomes patients of all ages, including children. To review an A-to-Z list of the conditions we treat or schedule an appointment at our new Shadyside clinic, please visit us online or call us directly at 412-683-5211.

About Forefront Dermatology

Located throughout the East, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southwest, Southeast and West, Forefront Dermatology is a large and growing, physician-led, single-specialty group practice comprising 200+ dermatology practices. Forefront's community-based, Board-Certified Dermatologists and specialists provide best-in-class general, surgical and cosmetic dermatological care along with related laboratory services. Headquartered in Manitowoc, WI, Forefront's Board-Certified Dermatologists and medical specialists are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care for conditions of the hair, skin, and nails to people of all ages and stages of life. Using innovative and proven solutions, Forefront's caring, Board-Certified Dermatologists and medical specialists treat the total patient to help improve not only the condition of their skin, but also their quality of life. To learn more, visit www.ForefrontDermatology.com .

