Eldermark Achieves Certified Integration with Surescripts to Aid Senior Living Communities with Regulatory Compliance

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eldermark, an acclaimed healthcare technology provider for the senior care industry, today announced its certified integration with Surescripts, designed to help senior living communities meet increasing regulatory requirements governing residents' protected health information (PHI).

Assisted living and long-term care facilities, as well as skilled nursing providers, face greater compliance demands than ever before. Across the country, states are contemplating – and enacting – legislation that governs how the senior care industry accesses PHI and reports on resident movement. Eldermark's certified integration with Surescripts empowers senior living communities to be in compliance with state laws; it also enables providers to securely access a health information exchange for the most up-to-date health information, independent of the patient's ability to provide that information.

"Eldermark's HIPAA-compliant technology is built with the needs of senior living staff in mind," said Kaiser Ahmad, Chief Technology Officer at Eldermark. "We're constantly updating our capabilities to comply with new regulations in all 50 states. We're proud to be one of the first companies to gain this certification for clinical interoperability beyond just certified e-prescribing. Designation by an organization as widely respected as Surescripts demonstrates our dedication to proactively serving our clients."

Surescripts serves the nation through simpler, trusted health intelligence sharing, in order to increase patient safety, lower costs and improve the quality of care. Surescripts convenes healthcare organizations across the nation to give healthcare professionals the trusted insights they need to serve patients, enabling delivery of the right information for the right purpose at the right time, all while maintaining the highest standards for network access, security and performance.

"Long-term and post-acute care providers need, and expect, the most complete patient data in their electronic health records software to enable secure care coordination with other providers," explained Andrew Mellin, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer of Surescripts. "Together with Eldermark, our Clinical Direct Messaging service delivers the interoperability care providers need to seamlessly communicate and bridge information gaps in the moment of care."

For nearly thirty years, Eldermark has empowered senior living leaders to improve workflow processes, work more efficiently, and generate actionable insights so teams can focus on what truly matters – delivering superior resident experiences. Learn more at Eldermark.com.

