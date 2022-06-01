United Debuts New Custom Amenity Kits from Away Ahead of Summer Travel Boom

Airline to offer amenity kits in collaboration with Away on select flights, inspired by Away's signature design aesthetic

Marks a key moment for the global travel lifestyle brand who is partnering with a commercial airline for the first time

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, travelers flying in premium cabins on United's long-haul international and premium transcontinental routes will be the first to experience the airline's new, co-branded amenity kits designed exclusively for the airline by global travel lifestyle brand Away. Inspired by Away's iconic suitcases and versatile accessories, United will offer three versions of the amenity kits, each with custom travel essentials and Sunday Riley's United-exclusive range of clean, cruelty-free skincare products. The collaboration signifies the first time Away, the global travel lifestyle brand, has partnered with a commercial airline.

"As travel demand continues to rise to unprecedented levels, travelers are seeking comfort and quality now more than ever when they fly—that's why we chose to partner with Away," said Luc Bondar, vice president of marketing and loyalty and president of MileagePlus at United. "Away's mutual commitment to making travel more seamless, elevated and modern design aesthetic is in perfect harmony with United's brand, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to be the only airline to provide this unique offering to our customers."

Together, United and Away thoughtfully designed each amenity kit to be the perfect accessory for customers to freshen up on long flights and reutilize on future journeys. The Away amenity kits offered include:

Hard Pod: For travelers flying in United Polaris® business on long-haul international flights. The sturdy shell and interior elastic band will help keep belongings organized.

Sports Pouch: For travelers flying in United Premium Plus® on long-haul international flights. Featuring a soft, protective material you can keep all your belongings organized —including your other travel essentials.

Zip Case: For travelers flying in United Business on premium transcontinental flights. The water-resistant kit for transcontinental premium travelers is an ideal solution for storing liquids and moving quickly through airport security lines.

"We are thrilled to partner with United to bring Away's thoughtfully designed products to United travelers around the globe," said Melissa Weiss, Away's Chief Marketing Officer. "United's mission to connect the world and their dedication to making travel as effortless as possible aligns with Away's mission to create a more open world by making travel easier. We are certain this unique relationship between our two companies will do just that, making the travel experience more seamless for journeys near or far."

In addition to co-branded personal care essentials like earbuds, an eye mask, and a dental kit, the Away amenity kits will include United's In-Flight Remedy skin-care products from trusted partner and customer-favorite Sunday Riley. Sunday Riley custom developed the In-Flight Remedy line to offer United passengers, high-end skincare products on long-haul international flights and transcontinental flights. Formulated with hydration in mind to meet flyers' needs for increased moisture as they travel, each amenity kit includes a variety of Sunday Riley products, from face creams and cleansing cloths to hand creams and lip balms.

Last month, United unveiled its first brand advertising campaign in nearly a decade "Good Leads The Way", which highlights the airline's determination to be a force for good not only for customers, but also for the communities it serves. To get a further look inside each amenity kit or learn more about United's collaboration with Away, visit united.com/awaykits.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." From our U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers. United is bringing back our customers' favorite destinations and adding new ones on its way to becoming the world's best airline. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com . United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Away

Away is a travel lifestyle brand with a mission to transform travel through products and content that inspire people to get away more. The company launched in 2016 with one perfectly designed carry-on and has since expanded to offer an array of luggage and travel essentials built for the modern traveler. Headquartered in New York City , with teams in London and Toronto , Away is currently available online and in-stores. Away has been named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" and has been recognized on TIME's list of "Best Inventions." Visit awaytravel.com to learn more or find a store near you.

