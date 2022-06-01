Rocketlane named a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor

The company was recognized in the 2022 Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Technology Go-to-Market

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CHENNAI, India, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, a purpose-built customer onboarding platform, announced today that Rocketlane has been listed in the "Cool Vendors in Technology Go-to-Market" report [1] by Ray Pun, Alan Antin, Maria Marino, and Julian Poulter.

This report states that onboarding is a key "moment of truth" in the customer journey that can either cement buyer confidence or destroy it. It further states that "to improve technology marketing effectiveness and go-to-market (GTM) strategy, technology and service providers should enable a smooth transition from prospect to customer by streamlining onboarding processes with solutions that offer a collaboration space between technology providers and customers for sharing project activity."

"We're thrilled to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor. We believe, getting recognized by Gartner is a shot in the arm for the team and an acknowledgement of our mission to make customer onboarding consistent, transparent, and delightful," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, Co-founder and CEO of Rocketlane. "We'll continue to innovate and present a fresh take as we execute on our product roadmap to streamline customer onboarding for businesses serving mid-market and enterprise companies."

"There are many moving parts with our implementation projects, and it was a challenge to track blockers," said Steven Groccia, Head of Customer Operations at Mosaic. "Rocketlane gives us the mechanism to stay organized internally and to identify blockers sooner. It gives the leadership team a digestible view of where onboarding projects stand. It gives our customers visibility into exactly what is needed from them which instills confidence and keeps customers accountable. Implementation and onboarding is a differentiator for our product versus our competitors. And Rocketlane enabled us to take full advantage of that."

[1] Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Technology Go-to-Market", Ray Pun, Alan Antin, Maria Marino, and Julian Poulter.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding platform that helps businesses accelerate their time-to-value, boost customer satisfaction, and thereby reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management and document collaboration tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices.

