Mapbox and General Motors Speak at Informa AutoTech Detroit

Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO and DETROIT, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapbox and General Motors (NYSE:GM) today announced that it will speak, sponsor, and host a virtual booth at Informa AutoTech Detroit, hosted by Wards Intelligence. GM and Mapbox will present how their collaboration is accelerating the pace of innovation for navigation and infotainment, and how the Mapbox platform supports GM's commitment to delivering best-in-class customer experiences throughout a vehicle's lifetime.

WHO:

Alex Barth, VP of Automotive at Mapbox and Matt Joshua, VP of Infotainment
Strategy at GM will present at Informa AutoTech Detroit. 



WHAT:

Fireside Chat: The making of Maps+: Accelerating Innovation


GM and Mapbox have collaborated on Maps+ to introduce a ground-breaking delivery
concept for navigation. Maps+ is an example of how GM is supporting its growth strategy
by innovating its digital offerings and subscription services, and making their customers'
ownership experience better over time by upgrading capabilities they did not previously
have at the time of purchase. The speakers will discuss the genesis of Maps+, the
strategic importance of a deeply integrated, continuously evolving navigation experience
and lift the curtain on where Maps+ will go next.



WHEN:

Informa AutoTech Detroit Conference: June 8-9, 2022 
Mapbox and GM Presentation: June 8, 2022, 4:15 p.m. ET in Sapphire and Ruby rooms



WHERE:

Suburban Collection Showplace   
46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374

To attend the event, please visit the registration page here. Please connect with Mapbox on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and with GM on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Mapbox
Mapbox is the leading real-time location platform for a new generation of location-aware businesses. Mapbox is the only platform that equips organizations with the full set of tools to power the navigation of people, packages, and vehicles everywhere. More than 3.5 million registered developers have chosen Mapbox because of the platform's flexibility, security, and privacy compliance. Organizations use Mapbox applications, data, SDKs, and APIs to create customized and immersive experiences that delight their customers. For more information, visit www.mapbox.com.

