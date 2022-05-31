Univar Solutions Appointed Distributor of Cabot Corporation's Specialty Carbon Black Products in Brazil

Customers can now access Cabot's high-performance, innovative pigments and performance additives for plastics and battery applications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced it has been appointed as distributor of Cabot Corporation's specialty carbon black products for the plastics and batteries markets in Brazil. The agreement builds on the companies' existing relationship and will provide customers with innovative materials and solutions that help improve sustainability and product performance.

"As we continue growing our ingredients and specialties business in Latin America, it's critical that we partner with world-class suppliers who are also committed to helping meet customers' product performance needs while keeping sustainability top-of-mind. The addition of Cabot's specialty carbon black products to our expansive product portfolio allows us to better serve those looking to innovate, grow and differentiate their business," said Jorge Buckup, president of Latin America for Univar Solutions.

Cabot's specialty carbon black products are used for multiple applications in the automotive market, including helping improve the efficiency, durability, performance and lifetime of hybrid and electric vehicle batteries. In addition to batteries, the versatility of carbon black products make them well-suited for other specialty applications such as plastics, consumer electronics and industrial parts, delivering value through a range of functionalities including color, ultraviolet (UV) protection, surface smoothness and conductivity.

"We're excited about our collaboration with Cabot in Brazil, which further expands a key supplier relationship and adds to our product offering to our customer base," said Chris Fitzgerald, global vice president, CASE, Rubber and Plastic Additives for Univar Solutions. "We are confident our customers will benefit from the consistent focus we bring within the plastic compounding and battery markets, backed by strong local and technical support and commercial excellence."

Bill Masterson, vice president and regional business director, Performance Additives, Cabot Corporation, added, "This partnership with Univar Solutions will provide more customers in Brazil access to Cabot's product development, technical support and manufacturing experience in specialty carbon black materials for a variety of applications. Expanding our distribution agreement with Univar Solutions will help us meet the growing demand for our specialty carbon black products while providing customers with innovative products and expertise to help advance performance in their end use applications."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Cabot Corporation Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at cabotcorp.com.

