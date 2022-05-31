They're back--Zaxby's iconic Fried Pickles are here to stay

The beloved shareable returns to the menu as an 'unlimited' time offer

ATHENS, Ga., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and signature sauces, is celebrating the return of its beloved Fried Pickles. The Southern classic will be a permanent menu item going forward. Zaxby's Fried Pickles are available systemwide as a stand-alone snack or as an add-on to complement one of Zaxby's fan-favorite meals and sandwiches like the new Signature Club Sandwich with bacon and cheese.

"Fried Pickles are a Southern staple that's having a bit of a moment," said Stephanie Gamble, vice president of menu innovation at Zaxby's. "Our customers have always loved Zaxby's cornmeal-dusted crispy version paired with our creamy, cool ranch sauce. It's the perfect summer snack, and now we'll have it all year round."

Lightly dusted in a cornmeal batter, the fried pickles are made from fresh, crinkle-cut thin slices of dill pickles and fried to golden brown perfection. Available as a shareable, they're served with a ranch sauce that is a blend of fresh buttermilk and herbs.

Zaxby's also recently added the Signature Club Sandwich to its lineup. Zaxby's take on the traditional club features its award-winning Signature Sandwich plus two slices of bacon and American Cheese with a choice of Zax sauce or Spicy Zax sauce. Due to popular demand, Zaxby's made the original Signature Club Sandwich a permanent menu item as well.

Brand "fanz" may order Fried Pickles with any version of the Sandwich online or in the Zaxby's app. Customers are encouraged to sign up for Zax Fanz Club, available on zaxbys.com and for download on Google Play and the App Store for rewards and free food.

Fried Pickles are available at participating restaurants. Prices may vary by location.

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. For the second year in a row, Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist's 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 18 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia.

